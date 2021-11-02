Dukes ready to tee it up at state volleyball

LINCOLN – After the Destiny Shepherd serve dropped to the court, the York celebration ensued. The senior’s ace slammed the door on the Alliance Bulldogs’ season and propelled the Dukes to the state tournament, capping a 25-22 comeback win in the third set of York’s district finals sweep Saturday morning.
Under the guidance of Shepherd and fellow seniors Masa Scheierman, Brynn Hirschfeld, Ava Ziemba, Melanie Driewer and Elsa Dick, York returns to Lincoln for the second consecutive year. The seniors have helped revitalize the program, leading the Dukes to back-to-back state appearances for the first time in more than 30 years – York last did so in 1988 and 1989.
York head coach Chris Ericson called this year’s group of seniors one of the school’s most successful classes ever.
“The script that they have rewritten, changing the culture of the program, having it be cool for little girls to be out in their front yards playing volleyball, that to me is the most rewarding thing – the image and desire they have placed in these young kids,” he said. “Hopefully it’s a tradition that continues for years to come.”
The group also plays a key role on the court, as four of York’s top-five leaders in kills are all seniors. Scheierman leads the way with 568 kills and Ziemba follows with 158.
Junior Rylyn Cast is third on the team with 129 winners, but Driewer is fourth with 104 and Hirschfeld sits fifth with 76.
Scheierman also leads the Dukes at the service line, crushing 38 aces so far this season. Junior Libby Troester follows closely behind with 36 aces, while Shepherd has 35. Ziemba’s added 33 aces, Hirschfeld has 22 and junior Josie Loosvelt’s notched 21.
Loosvelt also shattered the Dukes’ single-season digs record during subdistrict play last week. She’s recorded 405 digs so far ahead of York’s opening-round match at state Wednesday morning. Scheierman added another 318 digs, while Shepherd has 222 and Hirschfeld notched 170.
Ziemba leads the York effort at the net with 71 total blocks on the season. Cast has stuffed 57 shots and Scheierman’s rejected 50 attacks, while Hirschfeld adds another 35 blocks.
Hirschfeld and Troester lead the Dukes’ two-setter rotation and both have been effective. Hirschfeld, who became the school’s all-time leader in assists earlier this season, has tallied a team-high 558 assists and is averaging nearly six assists per set. Troester’s added 420 assists with an average of 4.3 per set.
The No. 4 seed Dukes, ranked No. 7 in Class B by the Omaha World-Herald, will face a stiff test in the opening round – No. 5 seed Elkhorn North, the World-Herald’s No. 4 team in Class B. Opening round action between the Dukes and the Wolves is set to begin at 11 a.m. on the North Court at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Wolves enter with a 21-11 record, but that mark is a bit misleading; they’ve played 11 matches against Class A opponents and are just 5-6 in those matches. They’ve also handed Class B No. 1 Norris one of their two losses this season.
“They are a solid team. Their setter is as athletic as any setter we have seen all year, and their right side is a D1 commit who we are going to have to control,” Ericson said. “They have played a heavy Class A schedule as they are in the Metro conference, so they have been tested all year long.”
Junior Grace Heaney – a Purdue commit – leads Elkhorn North with 406 kills and is one of three Wolves with at least 200 kills. Unlike York, Elkhorn North uses just one setter in sophomore Reese Booth, who has 880 assists on the season.
The Wolves also feature some height on their roster with three players standing over 6’1. On the York side, only Scheierman is at least 6’0, coming in at 6’1.
Regardless of what happens in Lincoln this week, the York seniors have already left their mark on the program in helping the Dukes reach consecutive state tournaments for the first time in more than three decades.
“It’s so awesome,” Scheierman said. “I mean, to leave a legacy like this at York High School is just a huge accomplishment.”
“It’s amazing,” Hirschfeld added. “We came in as freshmen not really knowing what the program had to hold, and coming out this way just shows our growth and everyone’s commitment to the team. It’s crazy to think.”
Despite the tough opening-round matchup, York won’t shy away from the moment. They swept Class B No. 8 seed Adams Central earlier this year and split a pair of matches with 6-seed Grand Island Northwest.
The Dukes are also hungry to improve upon their showing last year, when they got swept by Elkhorn. York is 0-2 in its last two state appearances and hasn’t won a match at the state tournament since a sweep of Grand Island Central Catholic in 1989.
“I am excited to get this group back on the floor at PBA,” Ericson said. “They have talked about the disappointment in their performance last year and want to get a ‘W’ and advance. The way we have played our last few matches, we are peaking at the right time. We will need to bring those efforts to Lincoln.”
To stay updated on YNT-area sports coverage, follow Christian on Twitter @YNT_Christian or YNT Sports on Instagram @yntsports.