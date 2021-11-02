Dukes ready to tee it up at state volleyball

The Wolves enter with a 21-11 record, but that mark is a bit misleading; they’ve played 11 matches against Class A opponents and are just 5-6 in those matches. They’ve also handed Class B No. 1 Norris one of their two losses this season.

“They are a solid team. Their setter is as athletic as any setter we have seen all year, and their right side is a D1 commit who we are going to have to control,” Ericson said. “They have played a heavy Class A schedule as they are in the Metro conference, so they have been tested all year long.”

Junior Grace Heaney – a Purdue commit – leads Elkhorn North with 406 kills and is one of three Wolves with at least 200 kills. Unlike York, Elkhorn North uses just one setter in sophomore Reese Booth, who has 880 assists on the season.

The Wolves also feature some height on their roster with three players standing over 6’1. On the York side, only Scheierman is at least 6’0, coming in at 6’1.

Regardless of what happens in Lincoln this week, the York seniors have already left their mark on the program in helping the Dukes reach consecutive state tournaments for the first time in more than three decades.