Dukes ready to challenge the ‘Gothenburg Gauntlet’

YORK – After Tuesday night’s sweep of the Holdrege Dusters, York head coach Kelby Phillips said she thought the game felt slow.

That will not be the case this weekend as the Dukes join a field of eight teams with a combined 56-11 record; six of which are ranked in their respective classes and three of those teams come in undefeated.

“It’s definitely not going to be slow. More like volleyball on steroids,” said Phillips. “It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be exciting and fast paced.”

York will head to Gothenburg with a record of 8-1 and will open action on Friday at 1 p.m. facing Class C-1 St. Paul and will follow that up with a 3:30 p.m. battle against (5-2) Chadron. The Dukes are the No. 9 rated team in Class B according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

York will end their first day taking on the host Gothenburg Swedes who are 8-0 and currently rated as the No. 4 team in Class C-1.

On Saturday the Dukes open with 10-0 and C1 No. 10 Minden at 10:30 a.m. followed by a 2:15 match against C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic. York will cap their two-day, six-game schedule with the Ogallala Indians who come in 7-1.

When asked how she and the coaching staff are preparing for such a gauntlet of tough games, Phillips said a lot is reinforcement of what they have already been doing.

“Game films are the first place to start. We have been scouting and working on our game plan. From the things that we have seen so far there is not a lot that we are going to necessarily have to change, but it’s just a lot of reinforcement and just getting the girls ready,” commented Phillips. “We are going to continue working on being disciplined and making sure we are in the right places and spots at the right time. Making sure we know where our plan of attack is and where can get points and steal points.”

Phillips said the teams in this field do things very well and there is a common theme that makes these teams so good.

“Right now the biggest thing we are seeing they all do a good job of staying in system and they are really disciplined in their serve receive which really sets them up well offensively,” Phillips added. “A lot of these teams have strong offenses and it may come down to just being disciplined and being scrappy. A lot of the teams we have watched they have that mentality that the ball doesn’t hit the floor and that is the same thing we have to do as well.”

York may also face teams who will have a height advantage on them, which she added makes it even more important they are fundamentally sound.

“I know a number of the teams that we are going to face are going to be a little bit taller than us so we have spent a lot of time figuring out how we can get good touches on the ball and set ourselves up to give ourselves the best chance,” Phillips said. “No it won’t be slow. A little bit more similar to what we had this past weekend in Wahoo.”

The Dukes have presented a challenge to teams this season with the ability to attack from both the outside and the middle. Sophomore Cynley Wilkinson had 72 kills going into the Holdrege game, followed by some good balance with senior Mia Burke (48); senior Kelly Erwin (40) and senior Rylyn Cast with 39.

On the defensive side, senior libero Josie Loosvelt leads with 128 digs. Sophomore Reese Hirschfeld has 109 set assists and senior Libby Troester 89 in the Dukes’ two-setter system.

“It’s a good challenge for the team at this time of the year and we are just excited to get the chance to see how we match up against this quality field,” Phillips stated. “The girls are excited and we are looking forward to the challenge.”