Dukes ready for the challenge in a rugged Class B field

LINCOLN-You can compare schedules, scores and even create individual match ups, but what it eventually comes down to is which team is able to execute their game plan the most effectively.
The York Dukes (20-3) and the Omaha Skutt Catholic SkyHawks (19-4) will take the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena this morning at 11:15 a.m. to see who will advance to Friday’s Class B semifinals.
York head coach Matt Kern said the SkyHawks and the Dukes are similar in some ways.
“We have a lot of similarities to them as both teams like to drive and kick for the open three-point shot,” Kern said.
“Skutt is a very explosive team. The athletes they put on the floor like to attack the rim at a high level. They are led by senior CeCe Behrens who is a University Nebraska-Omaha soccer commit. She is a returning all-stater and one of the top scorers in the state. Skutt also has 6-foot 4 inch Lindsay Krause, Husker Volleyball recruit. She has been battling injuries but we very well may see her at state. She is a difference maker on the boards and in the middle of the defense.”
Behrens averages 16.3 points per game and Krause puts up 13.3 points and grabs 11.7 rebounds a contest.
York’s answer to Skutt’s 1-2 punch is senior Maddie Portwine who scores at a 16.5 per game clip and 6-foot 1-inch Masa Scheierman who averages 11 rebounds and 8.7 points.
Portwine is also the team leader in both assists and steals while the SkyHawks have four girls with 40 assists or more.
It may come down to which team has the best supporting cast to their 1-2 punches. Skutt also has a double-digit scorer in freshman guard Peyton McCabe at 11.2 points and junior guard Victoria VanDyke who puts up 6.4 points per game.
York’s junior guard duo of Destiny Shepherd (9.1 points) and Mattie Pohl (7.6) points expect to play a huge roll in the Duke’s success. Like Krause, Pohl is also coming off a mid-season injury and was back for limited duty in the win over Blair.
The two teams have six common opponents and both have losses against the No. 1 seed Norris Titans who the winner will likely see on Friday at 1:30 p.m. in the semifinals at Pinnacle Bank.
Kern added that the SkyHawks are also an aggressive team on defense.
“They will likely play tight man-to-man defense or some form of box and one junk defense. They make it challenging for opposing teams to score,” Kern added. “Skutt is a very aggressive team.”
“We will need to attack their pressure and find open shooters on offense,” stated Kern. “Defensively we have to keep their drivers out of the lane and recover to their shooters.”
Tuesday’s first round action also features Bennington going up against Norris in the 9 a.m. game.
The other two Class B first round games featuring Elkhorn North against Omaha Gross and Crete taking on Scottsbluff will be played on Wednesday at PBA.
“It’s an exciting time of year. All eight teams in the field are very competitive,” Kern explained. “We have had great practices leading up to state and feel like we can compete with any of the teams in Lincoln.”
This will be York’s first appearance at state since 2018, while the Omaha Skutt girls’ were there in 2019.