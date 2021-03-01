Dukes ready for the challenge in a rugged Class B field

Portwine is also the team leader in both assists and steals while the SkyHawks have four girls with 40 assists or more.

It may come down to which team has the best supporting cast to their 1-2 punches. Skutt also has a double-digit scorer in freshman guard Peyton McCabe at 11.2 points and junior guard Victoria VanDyke who puts up 6.4 points per game.

York’s junior guard duo of Destiny Shepherd (9.1 points) and Mattie Pohl (7.6) points expect to play a huge roll in the Duke’s success. Like Krause, Pohl is also coming off a mid-season injury and was back for limited duty in the win over Blair.

The two teams have six common opponents and both have losses against the No. 1 seed Norris Titans who the winner will likely see on Friday at 1:30 p.m. in the semifinals at Pinnacle Bank.

Kern added that the SkyHawks are also an aggressive team on defense.

“They will likely play tight man-to-man defense or some form of box and one junk defense. They make it challenging for opposing teams to score,” Kern added. “Skutt is a very aggressive team.”

“We will need to attack their pressure and find open shooters on offense,” stated Kern. “Defensively we have to keep their drivers out of the lane and recover to their shooters.”