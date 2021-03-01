 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dukes ready for the challenge in a rugged Class B field
0 comments
CLASS B STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW

Dukes ready for the challenge in a rugged Class B field

Omaha Skutt Catholic and York very much a like

{{featured_button_text}}
Maddie Portwine

York senior Maddie Portwine has been the 44 percent of the Dukes offense in the playoffs. She is averaging 21 points per game in the post-season and she is 7 of 14 from behind the three-point arc over the last three games.

 News-Times file photo

LINCOLN-You can compare schedules, scores and even create individual match ups, but what it eventually comes down to is which team is able to execute their game plan the most effectively.

The York Dukes (20-3) and the Omaha Skutt Catholic SkyHawks (19-4) will take the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena this morning at 11:15 a.m. to see who will advance to Friday’s Class B semifinals.

York head coach Matt Kern said the SkyHawks and the Dukes are similar in some ways.

“We have a lot of similarities to them as both teams like to drive and kick for the open three-point shot,” Kern said.

“Skutt is a very explosive team. The athletes they put on the floor like to attack the rim at a high level. They are led by senior CeCe Behrens who is a University Nebraska-Omaha soccer commit. She is a returning all-stater and one of the top scorers in the state. Skutt also has 6-foot 4 inch Lindsay Krause, Husker Volleyball recruit. She has been battling injuries but we very well may see her at state. She is a difference maker on the boards and in the middle of the defense.”

Behrens averages 16.3 points per game and Krause puts up 13.3 points and grabs 11.7 rebounds a contest.

York’s answer to Skutt’s 1-2 punch is senior Maddie Portwine who scores at a 16.5 per game clip and 6-foot 1-inch Masa Scheierman who averages 11 rebounds and 8.7 points.

Masa Scheierman

With 13 of her 68 blocks coming in the post-season, York junior Masa Scheierman has stepped up her defensive game in the paint. Scheierman is averaging 11 rebounds per game and 8.7 points.

Portwine is also the team leader in both assists and steals while the SkyHawks have four girls with 40 assists or more.

It may come down to which team has the best supporting cast to their 1-2 punches. Skutt also has a double-digit scorer in freshman guard Peyton McCabe at 11.2 points and junior guard Victoria VanDyke who puts up 6.4 points per game.

York’s junior guard duo of Destiny Shepherd (9.1 points) and Mattie Pohl (7.6) points expect to play a huge roll in the Duke’s success. Like Krause, Pohl is also coming off a mid-season injury and was back for limited duty in the win over Blair.

The two teams have six common opponents and both have losses against the No. 1 seed Norris Titans who the winner will likely see on Friday at 1:30 p.m. in the semifinals at Pinnacle Bank.

Kern added that the SkyHawks are also an aggressive team on defense.

“They will likely play tight man-to-man defense or some form of box and one junk defense. They make it challenging for opposing teams to score,” Kern added. “Skutt is a very aggressive team.”

“We will need to attack their pressure and find open shooters on offense,” stated Kern. “Defensively we have to keep their drivers out of the lane and recover to their shooters.”

Tuesday’s first round action also features Bennington going up against Norris in the 9 a.m. game.

The other two Class B first round games featuring Elkhorn North against Omaha Gross and Crete taking on Scottsbluff will be played on Wednesday at PBA.

York student section

It wasn’t until late in the year that student sections were allowed back to attend games. The difference that has created in the atmosphere at games has brought back a little bit of normalcy to the high school game. The state tournament will be alive with the sounds of the student cheering sections as well.

“It’s an exciting time of year. All eight teams in the field are very competitive,” Kern explained. “We have had great practices leading up to state and feel like we can compete with any of the teams in Lincoln.”

This will be York’s first appearance at state since 2018, while the Omaha Skutt girls’ were there in 2019.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News