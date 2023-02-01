Dukes ready for the challenge at Elkhorn North

ELKHORN – The York Duke girls basketball team will have a chance on Friday night to make believers out of the non-believers when they travel to Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North in Class B’s marquee game of the night.

Elkhorn North is 16-1 and ranked as the No. 4 team in the all-class rankings just behind Omaha Skutt Catholic (18-1) in the Omaha World-Herald.

The Skutt Skyhawks handed the Elkhorn North Wolves their only loss of the season on the Skyhawks’ home floor in the second game of the season 42-35.

Elkhorn North also has a win over the No.1 ranked team the Millard South Patriots by the score of 65-63 in OT, as well as Wahoo (14-3).

York’s best win of the season was a 42-20 domination of then Class B No. 5 Norris. The Titans were defeated by Elkhorn North 63-41. Other key wins for the Dukes are Amherst, No. 10 in C2, Hastings St. Cecilia, No. 7 in D1 and GICC who handed the Adams Central girls their only loss. The AC Patriots own two wins over York this year.

The Wolves are the two-time defending Class B state champions and came into the season as one of the overwhelming favorites to repeat.

York head coach Matt Kern said the one thing his team will have to adjust to will be the speed of the game and the tempo Elkhorn North likes to use.

“I'm sure we will have to get used to the speed at which they play, but knowing how our team competes has me excited to see how we respond,” Kern said.

Elkhorn North averages 66.8 points per game while the York defense gives up a measly 30.7 points. York’s offense puts up 47 points per game and the Wolves’ defense is holding teams to 32.2.

Kern added that this is just the next game on the schedule and that is how his team is approaching it.

“We are approaching this game like the next game on the schedule. It doesn't matter if we are playing Elkhorn North, Seward or Schuyler, our main focus for each game is to play as hard as we can. We want the people from Elkhorn who have never seen us play to look at the people beside them during the game and comment about the effort the York team gives,” Kern stated. “That is our goal every game we play, no matter the opponent. We understand the success Elkhorn North has had in recent years and we certainly respect the players they have on the court and their accomplishments.”

“With every opponent, we go into the game with a game plan. Every team we play requires a different nuance defensively and offensively. We will certainly make adjustments to what we do defensively to match up with the skills of their players,” said Kern. “Elkhorn North lives off of their pressing defense and transition. The first priority in our game plan is to break their press. They also are extremely fast in transition so we have to be prepared to quickly get back on defense. We will have to value the basketball in the half court and take great shots. We do not want to get into a running game with them. We want to control the tempo of the game with great offensive possessions.”

The leading Duke scorer is junior Kiersten Portwine at 10.1 points per game and right behind her is sophomore Chloe Koch with a 9.3 per game average. York has taken 354 3-point shots this season which is better than 45% of their total shot attempts. They are knocking down the 3-point shot at 31% a game. Portwine has hit 41 3-pointers this season and is shooting the deep ball at 34%.

Kern added that this team does not play with fear and that most people figure the outcome of this game is a foregone conclusion.

“Our girls are very much aware of Elkhorn North's success and what most people expect from the outcome of this game,” Kern commented. “Our girls don't play with fear of an opponent. We know that by playing such a great team, we will certainly be better for it but we also aren't looking for moral victories. It is going to be a lot of fun!”