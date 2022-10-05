Dukes rally past Adams Central in five-set classic

YORK – Heading into the third set Tuesday, the York Dukes found themselves with their backs against the wall. A late rally during the first set had fallen short, and a sloppy second set helped Adams Central seize control of the match.

In the huddle between the second and third sets, however, York never wavered. Down for the count, the Dukes picked themselves up off the mat and chipped away at the deficit, taking the third set and then the fourth to force a decisive fifth set.

There, Adams Central pulled ahead 12-11 and forced a timeout, but the Dukes dug deep one more time in the huddle and found one last rally. Coming out of the break, York rattled off four consecutive points to take the set and the match, senior Kelly Erwin hammering back-to-back kills to end it and salt away a 24-26, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-12 win.

“Holy cow, those girls battled. That first set we tried a little bit of a different lineup, so they were working through some things in the first and second set,” head coach Kelby Phillips said after the match. “They kept pushing. I felt defensively we worked our tails off tonight. In the third set especially, we made some adjustments, and they executed. That was crucial to finishing that match tonight.”

The Dukes came into the game ranked fifth in Class B in the Lincoln Journal Star, but it was Adams Central (No. 8 in C-1) who came out of the gates swinging. The Patriots controlled much of the opening set, building a lead as large as 24-14 before York found a spark.

Behind four kills from sophomore Cynley Wilkinson and a trio of blocks from senior Rylyn Cast, the Dukes fought off 10 consecutive set points to tie it at 24 before a service error and double-hit violation gave Adams Central a 26-24 win.

The second set followed a similar script, with the Patriots capitalizing on some sloppy play from York to build a 24-14 lead. York fought off a trio of set points but would get no closer as Adams Central seized control of the match with a 25-17 win to go in front two sets to none.

In the huddle, however, the Dukes never wavered.

“We just go back to our three words that we have – love, unity and determination – and we really just go back to that and pull out of it pretty quick,” senior Dannika Lamberty said of the team’s mindset. “We all come back to each other and play for each other.”

Additionally, Phillips and her staff made some adjustments during the break between sets, working to spark a part of the offense and giving the players something to focus on on the court, allowing them to reset mentally.

The changes worked, as York was competitive from the jump in the third set and eventually pulled out a 25-23 win to extend the match. A 25-20 win – sparked by a 4-0 run at the end – followed in the fourth set as the Dukes evened the match and forced a decisive fifth set.

York opened the final set on a 3-1 run thanks to a pair of Cast kills and a combo block from Lamberty and Chloe Koch, but Adams Central rallied to pull ahead 9-7 before a service error and Wilkinson winner evened the set.

The Patriots took the next point on a combined block, but Wilkinson and Lamberty rebounded with consecutive kills as the pendulum swung back in York’s favor. The next two points went to Adams Central, and Phillips opted to burn her first timeout of the set with the Dukes trailing 12-11.

Her decision paid off, as the Dukes came out of the break swinging. Wilkinson hammered a kill and Lamberty came up with a solo block to put York back on top by a point before Erwin delivered the knockout blow with back-to-back kills to ice the match and complete the comeback.

“I think this game really showed our ability to fight back and how we’re able to push through,” Erwin said. “It shows us our weaknesses we can work on throughout practice the next week and really challenge ourselves to push through those adversities.”

Lauryn Scott unofficially finished with a match-high 20 kills and Megyn Scott added 14 winners to pair with three aces and a pair of blocks as the duo combined for 34 of Adams Central’s 48 total kills. In the end, however, their offensive fireworks weren’t enough to overcome York’s balanced attack.

The Dukes – who unofficially finished with 67 kills as a team – saw four players crack double figures in kills. Wilkinson led the way with 19 winners, with 12 of them coming over the final three sets as the sophomore bounced back from some rough stretches early in the match.

“That was one of the bigger adjustments we made,” Phillips said. In those first two sets with the lineup we had, she wasn’t swinging on the outside as much. For her to be able to come in there, step in to take that serve receive and transition to hit, it helped her get that mindset to focus on. Giving her a little bit different of a shot to aim for helped her reset and calibrate a little bit.”

Behind her, Lamberty whacked 13 kills, Erwin added 11 and Mia Burke notched 10. Cast followed with nine winners, while Koch finished with four and Josie Loosvelt had one.

Lamberty, Erwin and Cast proved key for the Dukes down the stretch in particular. The trio combined to score eight of York’s 14 points in the final set with two kills each, plus a pair of blocks from Lamberty.

“Some of the kids that maybe don’t always hit the floor, don’t think of themselves in that defensive mindset sometimes, they stepped in today and they played volleyball,” Phillips said. “We talked yesterday about our focus this week and being relentless competitors. I think those three (Cast, Lamberty and Erwin) especially bought into that because I don’t know if that’s where we were at before. I loved their grit tonight.”

Burke paced York with a pair of aces, while Libby Troester added one. Cast led the Dukes’ effort at the net with four blocks, followed by two each from Koch, Wilkinson, Lamberty and Burke.

Adams Central dropped to 16-6 on the season, while York picked up win No. 18 in Phillips’ first year as head coach. To get there, the Dukes had to battle through adversity and crawl out of an 0-2 hole.

“That’s always our goal is just to finish,” Lamberty said. “It’s good to put our part in, but overall we win for each other, do our jobs and we finish. That’s our goal.”