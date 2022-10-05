Dukes prep for test at No. 8 Seward

YORK – Fresh off a brutal three-game stretch, the York Dukes returned to their winning ways last week, rolling to a 33-6 win over Crete on homecoming weekend. The victory snapped a three-game skid, all of which had come against top-5 teams in Class B.

“Even though our kids knew that we played the Nos. 1, 2 and 4 teams in the state – and we played them tough – you lose three games in a row and sometimes questions start popping up into your head,” head coach Glen Snodgrass said. “I maybe sensed a little bit of that, but the way we came out and played against Crete was really good for our mental state to remind our kids that we are, in my opinion, one of the 10 best teams in Class B and that we have really good athletes on this team. It was good for us, and I was very proud of the way the kids responded after that three-game stretch. We played a fantastic game last Friday against Crete.”

The schedule doesn’t let up for York (3-3), which hits the road this Friday to take on the 4-1 Seward Bluejays, currently ranked No. 8 in Class B in the Omaha World-Herald. Snodgrass said the Dukes were uncharacteristically off during Tuesday’s practice, held in rainy conditions, but he expected the team to come back and close the week on a high note.

York’s head coach said he thought Seward’s biggest strength came on defense, where the Bluejays opt to show opposing offenses a variety of looks.

“They’re definitely not the biggest team we’ve seen, but they’re similar to a team like Waverly where they’re going to have mobile kids on every level,” Snodgrass said. “They have defensive linemen that can really move and get out and run. We’re going to have to be ready to handle penetration, movements, blitzes and different fronts when we’re on offense. It’s going to be very important for our offense to be able to handle what they do defensively and not allow them to get into the backfield and cause havoc.”

One advantage that could aid the Dukes is the fact their offensive production has been fairly close to an even split; Snodgrass said the run to pass ratio is probably closer to 50/50 this season than it has been since he took over in York.

The passing game has also been fairly efficient, with senior quarterback Ryan Seevers has completed 71 of 124 attempts for 872 yards with six touchdowns and just two interceptions.

“If we can be efficient in the pass game, it makes our run game even better because they’re not able to just line up and take one thing away,” Snodgrass said. “If they stack the box like they did a year ago, I think we’re more well-equipped to hurt them on the perimeter and maybe hurt them with the deep ball. We have to continue passing with efficiency and having minimal mistakes, continue to not have penalties and not turn the ball over, all those things we did against Crete and did not do in the second half against Waverly.”

As the Dukes prepare for another ranked foe Friday, Snodgrass said two matchups he thinks will be critical to success against Seward lie in their ability to win one-on-one matchups in the passing game in addition to the way York’s bigger offensive line handles the smaller, mobile defensive front of the Bluejays.

“Who knows what we’ll see, but they might stack the box a little bit to take away our running game, and if they do we have to be able to win our one-on-one matchups on the outside,” he said. “We’ve done a pretty good job of that all year, even against some of the top-level teams, so we need to continue to do that. If I had to pick one I’d say our offensive line has to handle their speed and agility up front.”