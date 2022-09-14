Dukes prep for second straight ranked foe in Scottsbluff

YORK – Last Friday, the York Dukes went on the road and only trailed Class B No. 1 Bennington 7-3 at halftime. The Badgers created some breathing room in the third quarter and pulled away for a 33-10 win, but there were still some positive signs for York head coach Glen Snodgrass to take away from the matchup.

“If you’re a competitor you want to play the best. We’re seeing all that, and we get to measure ourselves against three of the top five teams in Nebraska,” he said. “So far, at least after one game, we know we’re right there. Physically, I felt like we were right there with Bennington until they kind of wore us down a little bit because of their depth, but I came out of that game fairly encouraged, knowing they weren’t just physically better.”

However, the final score of the Bennington game would indicate there’s still a little bit of ground for York to make up if it wants to flip the results of some of these challenging matchups. Though the Dukes played a mostly clean game against Bennington – they held a plus-one edge in the turnover department and committed just two penalties – Snodgrass said he wished they’d have come out a little bit more aggressively after halftime.

“I think we need a little bit more of a killer attitude,” he said. “I don’t want to say we were satisfied, but we were pretty happy at halftime. I think we had just a little bit of a letdown at the beginning of the third quarter. I wish we would have come out and asserted ourselves a little bit better.”

The good news for Snodgrass and the Dukes is they’ll have another chance to gauge themselves against top competition Friday when they welcome Scottsbluff to town. Snodgrass said York eased off the contact a little bit in practice this week in an attempt to help keep the kids healthy come Friday.

The Bearcats, ranked No. 5 in Class B in the Omaha World-Herald, enter this week’s clash with an identical 2-1 record to York. Scottsbluff has wins over Lincoln Pius X and Frederick High School in Colorado, but they lost 21-14 to Class A North Platte on Sept. 2.

Scottsbluff also poses a completely different challenge to York, as the Bearcats employ schemes that are nearly the polar opposite to Bennington.

“Bennington on defense is disciplined, plays with great technique, great gap control,” Snodgrass said. “Scottsbluff is just send the house and create chaos. They’re blitzing, they’re moving their linemen, they are just trying to create chaos in the backfield.”

The Bearcats’ propensity to blitz and send pressure will lead to negative plays and they’ll be active in the backfield, but Snodgrass also saw an opportunity to move the ball against Scottsbluff and break off some big gains.

“It’s a little bit a feast or famine type of thing,” he said. “(Offensively), where Bennington threw the ball 60% of the time, Scottsbluff might throw the ball two or three times in the entire game. They are a downhill, just hammer the football running team, so we’re going to have to be ready for that.”

Scottsbluff quarterback Braeden Stull has attempted just 23 passes in three games, but he’s completed 16 of them for 186 yards with a touchdown and a pick.

On the ground, junior Sebastien Boyle leads the way with 456 yards and six touchdowns on 56 carries and is averaging over eight yards a pop. Stull adds 288 yards and another four scores on the ground, while Jose Rodriguez has 14 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, the Bearcats have racked up 23 tackles for loss and six sacks. Cord Symons leads the way with five tackles behind the line of scrimmage and Michael Thrash has 4.5 stops for loss, while Khristian Jimenez has a team-high 3.5 sacks.

For York to spring the upset, Snodgrass said the Dukes’ offensive line will have to handle Scottsbluff’s defensive movement and blitzes.

“Honestly, that’s been our biggest issue the last three games is people creasing us on the blitz,” he said. “We need to continue to work to pick those things up and make sure our pass protection is shored up because we have good receivers and we have a quarterback that can throw it but we have to keep him upright.”

On defense, discipline in the run game will be paramount for the Dukes.

“They’re going to have guys moving in all different directions constantly, and if our eyes are in the backfield we’re just going to be spinning in circles,” he said. “If our eyes are on our reads it’s going to take us right to the ball every time. For a disciplined defense you should be able to get to the ball against these guys because they’ll give great reads, but an undisciplined defense is going to struggle. We’ve got to be disciplined, but I know Coach Brackhan does a great job with that so I think we’ll be ready.”