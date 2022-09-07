Dukes prep for road trip to Bennington

YORK – The York Dukes are off to a 2-0 start on the gridiron this year, but they’ll face by far their stiffest test of the season Friday night when they hit the road to take on Class B No. 1, defending state champion Bennington. To that end, it’s been vital for York to take full advantage of a practice week shortened because of Labor Day.

“We had a JV game on a Tuesday, which throws us for a little bit of a loop with our normal routine. We had to mix things up and run a full offensive day on Monday and the coaches had to do a little bit extra work on the weekend to be ready for that, but the kids adapted really well,” head coach Glen Snodgrass said. “That’s a hallmark of a good, veteran team. We’re pretty regimented in what we do from day to day and week to week and when you throw a wrench into that sometimes it can throw you off, but our guys have handled it very well. These guys, similar to last year but probably even better, practice really well with the mentality that they want to go to work, they want to learn and they want to get better.”

York put up more than 400 yards of offense in an overtime win against Lexington in the opener and scored 24 points against Hastings, but the Dukes’ 2-0 record comes on the back of consecutive superb defensive outings. York’s allowed just 265 yards of offense and seven points through two weeks with four turnovers.

Offensively, the Dukes didn’t put up eye-popping numbers against Hastings, but they didn’t have to because the defense held the Tigers to fewer than 100 offensive yards and pitched a shutout.

“If I know we have a great defense we can put on the field and we’ve got a great kicking game, I don’t care if we win by one point or 70 points so we’re going to control the ball and do our best to not turn it over,” Snodgrass said. “At halftime of the Hastings game we thought 17 points might be enough to win, so we were going to be very conservative, control the ball and not take too many risks to turn it over. I think we made a few too many mistakes in our pass protection, but other than that we were pretty efficient. Our defense was fantastic and if they’re going to keep playing the way we are and we can hang onto the ball and put enough points on the board to finish with more than the other team, we’ll be pretty happy to do that.”

York’s defense will be tested in ways they haven’t been so far this season on Friday night when they go up against a Bennington offense that’s put up 943 yards of offense through two games and is outscoring opponents 82-13 this season.

Badgers quarterback Trey Bird – whom Snodgrass said he believes is the best quarterback in Class B – is off to a sizzling start in his senior season, completing 30 of 52 passes for 451 yards with six touchdowns against one interception. He’s also got 60 rushing yards on nine carries.

A balanced receiving corps has reaped the benefits, as seniors Isaac Conner (12 receptions, 161 yards, two TDs) and Jonathan Williams (seven catches, 139 yards and two scores) form a dynamic 1-2 punch.

Senior Nick Colvert leads the Badgers’ ground attack with 287 yards and four scores on 35 carries and is also a threat in the receiving game with five catches for 92 yards and two more touchdowns.

Bennington is solid defensively and along the offensive line, but Snodgrass thought the Dukes might have a little bit of a size advantage in the trenches as one potential area in which York could have a slight edge.

“Don’t get me wrong, their defensive ends are really, really good and they’re hard to move, but they’re not quite as big as our guys. If you wanted to pick a spot where we could maybe pick up an advantage it could be up front in the trenches,” he said. “They’ve got great skill guys but I think we have pretty good skill guys too, and I talked about their quarterback being one of the best in Class B but we have a guy on our side in Ryan Seevers who you could put in that category as one of the better quarterbacks in Class B.”

If York hopes to spring the upset on the road Friday, it will have to follow the same formula it did in each of the first two games – keep pace in the turnover battle, limit penalties and play a clean game.

“I think we’ve done great in all three of those categories the first three weeks, and if we can do it again I think we’ll be in a very good spot,” Snodgrass said. “This is a very, very good opponent we’re playing, but I think if we can take care of what we need to take care of we’ll be right there with them.”