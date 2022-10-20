Dukes prep for regular-season finale against Northwest

YORK – After an upset win at Seward two weeks ago, the York Dukes got a bit of a breather last week. Originally, they were scheduled to host Lincoln Northwest on Friday, but with the cancellation of Northwest’s season, York picked up a win via forfeit and essentially had a bye week instead.

The break allowed the Dukes some time to rest up after getting banged up a little bit in the Seward win, head coach Glen Snodgrass said. Perhaps more importantly, it gave the coaching staff an extra week of prep for this week’s opponent, Grand Island Northwest

“You worry a little bit about staying sharp and things like that, but I don’t see that being a big problem with our kids,” Snodgrass said. “You hate losing a game, you lose a home game and that’s 20% of your home schedule and that stinks, especially for those seniors losing a home game, but I would say overall it was a good time to have that bye week.”

The Vikings enter both teams’ regular-season finale with a .500 record, but the overall win-loss record is a bit deceiving. Much like the Dukes, Northwest has also played a brutal schedule this season – and for the most part, they’ve gone toe-to-toe with some of the best teams in the state.

After dropping the opener at Aurora, each of the Vikings’ three other losses have come in one-score affairs – 21-16 at Omaha Skutt, 24-22 against Seward, 28-21 at Scottsbluff.

“They’re legitimately probably one of the better 4-4 teams I can remember playing,” Snodgrass said. “They’ve played some of the best teams in Class B, and they’ve hung right there with them. They’re not too far away from maybe even being 8-0. Aurora kind of pulled away from them in Week 1, but it’s a good team. Seward beat these guys, but after watching all the film I feel like it’s a better team than Seward, so we’re going to have a quality opponent coming in here.”

York’s head coach said the film depicts a similar Northwest team to what the Vikings have trotted out in the gridiron in previous years. The passing attack remains efficient, and the Vikings tend to go to the air more than they dial up a run play.

Senior quarterback Austin Payne has completed 184 of 277 passes (66.4%) for 2,149 yards with 16 touchdowns to eight interceptions. Payne and classmate Tyler Douglass are Northwest’s lone 300-yard rushers, but both players average at least four yards a pop.

In the pass game, seniors Tegan Lemkau and Alex Korte anchor the receiving corps. Both wideouts have hauled in 42 receptions, with Lemkau racking up 631 yards and three touchdowns and Korte adding 510 yards and five scores.

The Viking offense also has a propensity to bust big plays, something Snodgrass noted as a focus for the Dukes defensively this week.

“A very high percentage of their scoring comes on the 50-yard pass or the 45-yard run. They just thrive on big plays so that’s something, especially in the passing game, we’ve got to make sure we do our best to eliminate,” he said. “We’ve got to stay behind them. If they’re going to complete the pass, make them complete it in front of us, make the tackle and live to fight another day, and that’s kind of who we are. We’re bend but don’t break.”

On the other side of the ball, the Dukes’ head coach said a critical matchup will be the York offensive line against Northwest’s defensive front.

Specifically, senior defensive end Victor Isele has the potential to singlehandedly torpedo an opposing offense. Isele’s racked up 50 tackles in eight games with seven tackles for loss and five sacks, bringing him up to 40 TFLs and 21 sacks for his career.

“They’ve got (Isele) who I’ll be quite honest, is one of the better players I’ve seen in 12 years of coaching Class B football,” Snodgrass said. “When he wants to play hard he can completely wreck an offense, so if we can stop him from being a giant disruptor that will be a huge benefit for us. You want to talk about a matchup, that’s a big matchup is our offensive linemen protecting our quarterback and blocking that kid because he’s going to North Dakota State on a full-ride scholarship and he is really good.”

Isele anchors Northwest up front, but Snodgrass said the Vikings’ other defensive linemen – seniors Owen Harb, Cooper Garrett and Spencer Snodgrass – are all more than capable of disrupting the opponent’s offensive flow, too.

“We’ve got to find a way to control that defensive line,” he said. “I talked a lot about (Isele), but their defensive line all the way across is really good.”

Heading into the final week of the regular season, the result of Friday’s matchup won’t matter a whole lot in terms of the grand scheme of the playoff picture as both teams are solidly in the Class B field. However, where it could have an impact is in terms of seeding.

The teams within the Nos. 7-10 seeding range in terms of wild card points – Blair, York, Pius X and Northwest – are all very similar both record-wise and in wild card points. The Dukes and Vikings face each other to end the year, while Blair hosts Elkhorn North (currently projected as the 12-seed) and Pius hosts Norris (projected 13th).

With one game remaining, York currently sits eighth in the wild card standings with 39.5 points, just behind Blair’s 39.875 and just ahead of Pius’ 38.875 and Northwest’s 38.5. That means Friday’s result carries significant weight for the Dukes, not in terms of making the field or their overall seed, but in the opportunity to seal a top-8 seed and host a first-round playoff game.

Snodgrass couldn’t recall an exact number but said he thought the program has only hosted eight or nine playoff games in school history. He said the coaches haven’t talked about the postseason at all with their players because they want total focus on Northwest, but the stakes this week are still clear.

A win cements a first-round home game, while a loss would likely see the Dukes hit the road to open the postseason.

“If these kids can get a win to put themselves in position to get a home game, first of all it’s putting them in some pretty good company with some really good teams over the years that were able to play a home playoff game here in Levitt, but also it’s such a big advantage for these guys to play at home,” Snodgrass said. “The home-field advantage we get here is second to none. That’s a big deal, so I’d love for these kids to get to experience what it’s like to have a home playoff game and maybe win a home playoff game, but none of that will happen unless we beat Grand Island Northwest.”