Dukes place seventh at their own wrestling invite

YORK – The York Dukes hit the mats for the second time this season Saturday as they welcomed 13 other schools to town for their host invite. The hosts put up a respectable showing, landing seven wrestlers on the podium en route to a seventh-place finish with 115 points.

Waverly took home the team title with 211 points, while Papillion-LaVista South (188.5), Beatrice (170), Central City (133) and Minden (130.5) rounded out the top five in the team race.

“I was proud of the effort that our boys showed this weekend at a tough home tournament,” York head coach Ryan Johnson said. “It was great to see tough competition to start the season and see how our kids would compete against some of the best. I thought we did a really good job of staying in the fight of the match and continuing to give our best effort.”

York was led by a trio of silver medalists in Emmitt Dirks at 126 pounds, Keagyn Linden at 195 and Kadence Velde in the 285 bracket. Dirks went 2-1 with a pair of pins in the quarterfinals and semis before dropping a tight 6-4 decision against Beatrice’s Tristan Reinke in the championship match.

Linden opened with three consecutive pins – two of them coming less than a minute into the match – and put up a spirited challenge against Deegan Nelson of Beatrice – a silver medalist at state last season – before ultimately coming up just shy in a 7-5 decision.

Velde notched pins in the quarters and semis and then dueled Minden’s Daulton Keuhn in a tense finals match before winding up on the wrong end of a tiebreaker 3-2.

“Emmitt Dirks finished second and had a great day, beating a Class A returning state qualifier and showed a lot of great technical things but still have a few things to keep improving on,” Johnson said. “Keagyn Linden finished second and had the No. 1 kid in the state in a very competitive match but ending up falling short. It was great to see him compete with one of the best in the state and have that kid in deep waters. Kadence Velde finished second and lost a double OT match in the finals. He did a great job of looking for ways to attack his opponents.”

York added a bronze medal at 106 pounds, where Ty Erickson went 4-1 to place third and closed the day with three straight wins after falling in the quarterfinals. Erickson’s day included a pin over Lincoln Northwest and victories via decision against Beatrice, Omaha Concordia and Waverly.

Among the other Dukes to medal, Brooks Loosvelt placed fourth after going 2-2 at 160, Hudson Holoch finished fifth at 138 with a 2-2 mark and Isaac Ciro capped the day with a 2-3 record at 113 and took home a sixth-place medal.

All seven medalists kept their season records above .500 with their performances on Saturday. The junior varsity team also competed at the event with Aidan Kadavy, Greysen Light, Brayden Wegrzyn, Dravenn Nichelson, Zayden Londene and James Samson going a combined 14-1 in their 15 matches.

“The coaching staff is proud of everyone’s effort and looks forward to working on things this week that we struggled with during matches,” Johnson said. “The kids are doing a great job of believing in the process and trying to improve each day.”