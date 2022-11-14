Dukes place four players in Central Conference volleyball

YORK – The York Dukes finished up the 2022 season with a record of 23-10 and a final No. 10 ranking in the Omaha World-Herald Class B ratings.

The Central Conference had three teams make the final eight in each of their respective classes with Northwest and Seward advancing to the Class B State finals and Adams Central making the Class C-1 field.

All three lost their opening round games at state.

York made the district finals but was defeated by Northwest; Crete fell in the district finals to eventual Class B State champion Omaha Skutt Catholic, which won its eighth state title in a row, and Columbus Lakeview dropped a 3-1 decision to Douglas County West.

The Seward Lady Jays led the list with six selections, second was Northwest with five. Adams Central, Lakeview, York and Aurora all had four girls chosen.

Sophomore Cynley Wilkinson was the only York player selected to the first team. Wilkinson led the Dukes and the News-Times coverage area with 311 kills.

Also on the first team were; Seward’s Kelsey Miller and Sophia Turek; Adams Central junior Megyn Scott; Aurora senior Kasey Schuster and Lakeview senior Josie Bentz.

York senior Josie Loosvelt, who just recently committed to Chadron State College, was a second team selection. The Duke libero led the area with 471 digs this past year.

Other second team selections included; Adams Central senior Lauryn Scott; Crete junior Marin Rasgorshek; Lakeview senior Autumn Gibbs; Northwest senior Whitney Loman; Schuyler senior Natalie Yrkoski and Seward sophomore Amara Siebert.

The Dukes did not have a player on the third team.

Seward’s Abby Covalt and Libby Kratochvil; Aurora senior Lexi Jones; Crete junior Reagan Bessler; Lexington junior Laikyn Seim and Northwest’s Chloe Mader and Mikyna Stoppkotte, a senior and junior, were the third team picks.

York seniors Mia Burke and Rylyn Cast were honorable mention choices.

Other honorable mention picks:

Adams Central-Gabby Feeney, Rachel Goodon

Aurora-Kirsten Jensen, Delaney Nachtigal

Lakeview-Elly Luschinger, Ava Tessendorf

Lexington- Reese Kuecker, Sierra Werger

Northwest- Hannah Fletcher, Taylor Jakubowski

Schuyler- Aylin Portillo, Piper Lefdal

Seward- Kiera Lliteras