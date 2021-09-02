Dukes' Piper Fernau wins York Golf Invite

YORK – The York Invite got started Thursday under overcast skies and a strong threat of rain.

The rain held off for the most part and the teams were able to complete their 18-holes at the York Invite played at York Country Club.

The Northwest Vikings, led by the 2-3 finish of Taylor Mazour and Avery Hermesch, won the team championship with a score of 390, while the Dukes finished with a score of 403 for second place.

York senior Piper Fernau was the individual champion as she fought off a slow start. Fernau started on the back nine and fired a 51, but knocked nine strokes off her score on the front with a solid 42.

Also in the medal picture was junior Alyssa Alt who fired her best score, a 99, for 10th place.

“The weather was forecasted to be wet, but we avoided most of the moisture. Alyssa had her best day thus far with a 99 and a top 10 finish,” said York head coach Josh Miller. “Piper didn't get off to a great start, but she kept grinding and fired a 42 on her last nine holes to finish in first place.”