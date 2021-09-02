Dukes' Piper Fernau wins York Golf Invite

YORK – The York Invite got started Thursday under overcast skies and a strong threat of rain.
The rain held off for the most part and the teams were able to complete their 18-holes at the York Invite played at York Country Club.
The Northwest Vikings, led by the 2-3 finish of Taylor Mazour and Avery Hermesch, won the team championship with a score of 390, while the Dukes finished with a score of 403 for second place.
York senior Piper Fernau was the individual champion as she fought off a slow start. Fernau started on the back nine and fired a 51, but knocked nine strokes off her score on the front with a solid 42.
Also in the medal picture was junior Alyssa Alt who fired her best score, a 99, for 10th place.
“The weather was forecasted to be wet, but we avoided most of the moisture. Alyssa had her best day thus far with a 99 and a top 10 finish,” said York head coach Josh Miller. “Piper didn't get off to a great start, but she kept grinding and fired a 42 on her last nine holes to finish in first place.”
Regin Dunham made it three York girls to medal as she took 13th place with a score of 104. Sophomore Tatum Holthus rounded out Duke scoring with a 107 and a 19th place effort. Kadence Foreman took 23rd as she shot a 109.
“Regin and Tatum got off to a good start on the back nine but weren't pleased with their final nine score. Three of our JV players were able to finish 18 holes today which is great preparation for the future,” commented Miller. “We have three events next week that those kids will play in, so it was good to get those girls some experience.”
The York JV’s 18-hole scores were: Samantha Gibbs (113), Milan Babcock (124) and Cameron Price (128).
York will host Crete and Elkhorn South on Tuesday, September 7 in varsity action at 2 p.m. Bennington and Norris are in York Thursday when the JV squad hosts a triangular and the following day the Dukes head west to the Lexington Invite.
Team Scoring – 1.Northwest 390; 2.York 403; 3.Waverly 410; 4.Lexington 438; 5.Seward 449; 6.Gothenburg 475; 7.Columbus Lakeview 485; 8.Aurora 491; 9.Schuyler 505; 10.Papillion-La-Vista 554; 11.York JV 725.