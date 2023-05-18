LINCOLN – Looking at the state tournament brackets entering Thursday’s opening-day action at Woods Tennis Center, York head coach Josh Miller thought a 4-0 first round was in reach for the Dukes.

“My goal for these kids was to get everybody a win in that first round. We could accomplish that just playing York Duke tennis, so that was the initial goal,” he said. “We were looking at trying to get one or two girls into tomorrow, but it was going to be a tall task for all of them to win their second match.”

In the end, the Dukes proved their head coach right, as all four pairings won their opening matchup after winning just two first-round tilts last spring. However, York could not keep the momentum going in the second round, as only Ellie Peterson – the fifth seed at lead singles – was able to punch a quarterfinal ticket and secure a spot in the medal round Friday.

Lily Nuss, Mayah Colle, Tina Hallisey, Zoey Cornett and Megan Wright all saw successful seasons end with a 1-1 performance in Lincoln, one victory shy of a guaranteed state medal.

We knew the matchup for Lily against Skutt was going to be tough, we knew Elkhorn at No. 1 doubles was going to be tough; we just saw them last week and played pretty well against them – and really, we played pretty well against them today – and then the No. 2 doubles playing the 6-seed was going to be a pretty tough hill for them to climb,” Miller said. “I’m feeling pretty good about going back to York with a chance to get a medal tomorrow, but I’m always a little greedy and would have liked to had a couple people competing tomorrow.”

Peterson, who placed fifth at lead singles last spring after entering state as the eighth seed, opened with a pair of wins against Ogallala and Elkhorn but could not keep pace with Skutt in the quarterfinals and capped the opening day with a 2-1 mark.

“My first match I played really well,” she said. “The beginning of my second match I didn’t do so great, but then I refocused and I put my mind to it, and then I ended up coming out with a win so I did well at the end of the second match. My third one I didn’t play as well as I wanted to, but I’m still playing tomorrow.”

The junior’s path to the medal round didn’t come easily, as Peterson faced a daunting opponent in the second round in Elkhorn’s Kira Ozyornaya, the No. 12 seed. The two faced each other twice in the regular season, splitting the two meetings.

In the rubber match Thursday at state, things looked bleak for Peterson early as she dropped the opening set. However, the junior used the break in between sets to reset mentally.

“I needed to focus my mind more on that I can do it and if I keep doing the best I can, keep pushing how hard I can that’s all what matters,” she said.

The refresh worked, as Peterson built an early 5-3 lead in the second set and eventually held on for a 6-4 win to even the match and force a 10-point tiebreaker.

In the tiebreak, Peterson won four of the first five points but eventually found herself trailing 5-4. However, she rattled off the next four points to regain control and eventually prevailed 10-6 to complete the comeback and punch a ticket to the quarterfinals.

“Everyone was really proud of me and I’m proud of myself because being down 3-6 in the first set and then coming back and winning the next two is pretty big,” she said. “I was pretty proud of myself for staying in it and not giving up.”

The victory was just another example of what York’s stalwart has done all season long, racking up 29 wins in 32 chances against some quality competition, as Peterson had already faced seven of the tournament’s top 12 seeds at some point during the year.

“She might have been down by a couple, but she always stayed the course – very patient, very balanced with her mental game,” Miller said. “We wanted to get off to a better start so we didn’t have to go to the third set, but when I talked to her in between the first and the second it was real simple. It’s ‘You need to take your game to her. She’s taking way too many points because she was in control, and we’ve got to flip that script.’ She did, and then when we got to the tiebreaker it was the same reminder – take your game to her. I’ve seen it several times, I’m spoiled to watch a player like that, but I wasn’t ever uncomfortable in the matches because I saw she was in control mentally.”

Peterson ran out of gas in the quarterfinals, falling to Skutt’s Scarlett Lunning – the No. 4 seed – in consecutive sets, 6-2, 6-0. Despite the loss, the junior still guaranteed a spot on the podium. She’ll play in the medal round Friday morning and can place as high as fifth with a pair of wins.

To that end, she said her experience in the medal round last spring will come in handy because she already knows what to expect and where her mindset needs to be.

Peterson will open with a match against Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ayonya Birthi for a spot in the fifth-place match against either Gothenburg’s Emily Cornwell or Tanya Bachu of Brownell-Talbot/Concordia.

The junior has not played Bachu but beat both Birthi and Cornwell twice during the regular season.

At second singles, Nuss rolled past Platteview’s Mara Snodgrass by a 6-1, 6-2 margin but came up just shy of a spot in the quarterfinals as she fell to Skutt’s Victoria Leu 6-1, 6-4 during an 8-9 matchup in the second round. She caps her senior season with a 25-8 record.

“Lily is the ultimate ‘work hard, do the dirty work and get whatever out of it you can,’ so I’m proud of her for her season,” Miller said. “We slid her into singles, last year she was a doubles player, but she was very open to that change and did a good job at it. It was a pleasure to watch her all season long.”

The third York paring to earn a seed, Cornett and Wright cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Cornerstone Christian in their state opener at No 2 doubles but could not spring the upset against sixth-seeded Ogallala in a 6-1, 6-4 defeat.

“They came out of the gates really well against their first opponent, so that was good to see they could do that and that they weren’t lackadaisical and not locked in,” Miller said. “That’s been our challenge to them the last few weeks is you need to stay focused and locked in, and they did a good job. They played okay against Ogallala – they dropped some challenges with their serve and some length and athleticism these girls haven’t seen as much, but I hope it motivates them to get better in the offseason and come back next year and go a little further.”

Colle and Hallisey dropped the first three games of their opening-round match against Alliance at lead doubles, but the senior duo rallied back to take the set on tiebreaker before eventually pulling out a 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 10-5 victory.

They put up an admirable fight against Elkhorn in the second round, putting a real scare into the tournament’s No. 4 seed before falling short 6-4, 6-3.

Together, Nuss, Colle, Hallisey and classmate Regin Dunham provided a standout four-member senior class for the Dukes this season, and each of them played a big role in York losing just one dual meet for the first time since 2011.

“Those four are some of my favorite people of all time. At No. 1 doubles we mixed some things up during the season, but ultimately Mayah, Tina and Regin combined for 20 wins in that spot, and that’s really quite an accomplishment at that level, plugging people in and out. I’m proud of their efforts and their unselfishness,” Miller said. “Tina sat out for a little while and Regin sat out for a little while; we tried to do what was best for our team and they went right on the path with that, and that’s why we finished the places we finished the last couple weeks. Those kids are York Dukes forever and we’ll miss them next year, but the biggest thing we’ll miss is their leadership and their unselfishness because it’s hard to come by.”