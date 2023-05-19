LINCOLN – Last year, Ellie Peterson landed on the state tournament podium as the fifth-place medalist at lead tennis singles despite entering the week as the eighth seed. This spring, the York junior earned the No. 5 seed in the bracket, and the action played out according to form this week at the Woods Tennis Center as Peterson repeated as the fifth-place medalist.

After a loss to Skutt in the quarterfinals Thursday evening, Peterson entered Friday’s medal round knowing she could finish anywhere from fifth to eighth. The Duke’s opening matchup on the second day of the state meet was against a familiar foe – Ayonya Birthi of Grand Island Central Catholic, whom Peterson had already bested twice this year by 8-5 and 8-6 margins.

Initially, it appeared as if the third match between the two would be just as close, but Peterson eventually opened up a 5-2 lead – more than enough breathing room to pull out an 8-4 victory and advance to the fifth-place match.

There, she faced a new opponent in Tanya Banchu of Brownell-Talbot/Concordia, the tournament’s No. 10 seed, who’d reached the fifth-place match on the back of an 8-2 win over Gothenburg. However, Peterson put the match away early, winning the first seven games and cruising to an 8-2 win to take home the fifth-place medal.

“This young lady was a new opponent for Ellie, but her style was similar to the GICC player and Ellie zoomed to a 7-0 lead ultimately winning 8-2,” York head coach Josh Miller said of Peterson’s opponent in the fifth-place match. “This is the second Friday of state that Ellie has competed in and again she looked very comfortable and confident. She was in control of her game from the beginning and never faltered in her approach.”

Peterson went 4-1 in five matches at state this week, capping a standout junior season on the courts. She went a sterling 33-4 in singles play, with half those losses coming to eventual state runner-up Kailee Bailey of Bennington.

“I really enjoy watching her play that beautiful style of tennis and she capped off the best No. 1 singles season I have seen since taking over the tennis program in 2011,” Miller said. “York ended up finishing in 11th place as a team. It would have been great to land in the top 10 but we needed one more match to go our way on Thursday in order to give ourselves a chance for that type of finish.”

Including her 28-9 mark at lead singles last year, Peterson is 61-13 over the past two seasons with a pair of fifth-place state medals. The junior will return next spring with a chance to crack 100 career victories, having won 84 matches across her first three seasons.

“It feels good to be a two-time state medalist, and I would have never gotten to where I am without my teammates,” Peterson said. “They push me to be better every day, and I am so grateful for each and every one of them. They all had a great season and we will all really miss the seniors.”