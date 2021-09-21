Dukes parlay team depth into a tennis victory

YORK – The top of the Lincoln Christian lineup proved formidable, but York’s tennis depth powered the Dukes to a 7-2 victory Monday afternoon.

"Their top two players were very solid but the middle and lower parts of our lineup were able to put the match away,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “Ethan Phinney, Andrew Van Gomple and Jaxson Alexander were undefeated on the night and Ethan in particular played at a level that I've never seen from him before.”

Lincoln Christian took a point in the top doubles slot, as Blake Boerger and David Heeren downed York’s Trey Harms and Caleb Sahling via tiebreaker 9-8 (8-6). However, York took the other two matches as Van Gomple and Alexander beat Lincoln Christian’s CJ Cuciti and Andrew Penrod 8-4, while Phinney and Drew Hammer swept their doubles match 8-0.

In singles action, Hammer took a rare loss against Boerger 8-5, but the rest of the York lineup dominated. Phinney beat Heeren 8-2 in what was the closest of the remaining five singles matches; Sahling and Alexander earned a pair of 8-1 wins while Van Gomple and Harms both blanked their opponents 8-0.

With the win, York improves to 5-2 on the season.