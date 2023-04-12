CENTRAL CITY – The York Dukes and Fillmore Central Panthers laced up their track shoes Tuesday afternoon as they competed at the Central City tri. Team scores were not kept, and times for the 200 meter run did not count due to the runners starting from the wrong start line.

Girls

In the pole vault, Fillmore Central sophomore Angie Schademann cleared the bar at 10-8 to set a new personal best and pace the field by more than a foot. York sophomore Chloe Koch passed 9-6 to take silver, while the Dukes’ Morgan Driewer (8-6), Madelyn Nielsen (8-6) and Carlye Philipp (7-6) placed third through fifth.

The Bison’s Emma Brandes and Hallie Rutherford went 1-2 in the triple jump, but York’s Olivia Linhart leapt 29-10¼ to set a season best and claim bronze. Central City also netted a 1-2 finish in the long jump as MaKayla Enevoldsen won and Rutherford took silver; Duke sophomore Lainey Portwine recorded a jump of 14-10¼ to place third and Panther senior Reyna Hafer (14-5¾) finished fourth.

York swept the shot put, where seniors Kelly Erwin and Addison Cotton finished first and second. Erwin surpassed 37 feet for the third consecutive meet with a 37-11½, two feet clear of Cotton at 35-10. Fillmore Central junior Kaili Head tossed a 34-1½ to round out the top three.

Cotton brought home a Dukes victory in the discus, which she hurled 114-3 to pace the field by nearly six feet. Lauryn Haggadone (99-6) and Erwin (93-0) finished third and fourth for York.

Dukes junior Lauren Hills won the 100 with a time of 13 seconds flat, while sophomore teammate Cynley Wilkinson placed third, clocking in at 13.6. Hafer notched a Panther win in the 400, while the 800 went to York’s Cailey Faust. York’s Ryleigh Wright won the 1600 with Faust taking silver.

Freshman Katlyn Krausnick continued a strong start to her career for the Dukes, winning the 100 hurdles and finishing as runner-up to Portwine in the 300 hurdles.

Boys

York vaulter Hudson Holoch notched the best performance of his young season Tuesday, clearing the bar at 13-0 to win the event by two feet. The Dukes’ Brayden Wegerzyn (11-0) and Joe Burgess (10-6) placed second and third to make it a York sweep atop the podium.

It was a 1-2 finish for Fillmore Central in the high jump as Eli Myers made it over the bar at 5-10 to take the win and David Hagglund cleared 5-8 to finish runner-up.

Central City’s Kenai Kearney blew by the field in the discus with a winning throw of 142-1¼, but the Panthers notched a runner-up finish from Markey Hinrichs (126-2½) and a fourth-place performance from Kiffin Theobald (120-10¾). York’s Dalton Snodgrass (116-2½) and Morgan Collingham (115-3½) took fifth and sixth, respectively.

Jude Collingham notched a season-best 45-10 in the shot put to pick up the win for the Dukes, while Fillmore Central recorded a runner-up finish from Keegan Theobald with a 43-4.

York and Fillmore Central claimed each of the top four places in the triple jump; the Panthers’ Luke Kimbrough won the event with a leap of 40-5½ and Jarin Tweedy (38-3) took bronze, while the Dukes’ Emmitt Dirks jumped 39-11 to take silver and Wyatt Gartner (38-2) finished fourth.

Central City swept the top of the podium in the long jump with Truman Ryan, Corbin Keys and Bladen Kohl finishing 1-2-3, but York’s Declan Peterson set a season-best jump of 19-1 to take fourth.

The Panthers racked up a 1-2 finish in the 400 with Cole Nedrow clocking in at 57.1 seconds and Austin Wurtz crossing the line in 58.3.York senior Colin Pinneo won both the 800 and 1600, with Fillmore Central’s Cooper Schelkopf the runner-up in the 800 and York teammate Gabe Zarraga the silver medalist in the 1600.

Dirks added a silver medal for York in the 110 hurdles and won the 300 hurdles.

Event winners and runner-ups

Girls

100 – 1. Lauren Hills, YORK, 13.0; 2. Emma Brandes, CC, 13.5

400 – 1. Reyna Hafer, FC, 1:09.3; 2. MaKenna Carlson, CC, 1:13.4

800 – 1. Cailey Faust, YORK, 2:43; 2. Addie Buhlke, CC, 2:51.3

1600 – 1. Ryleigh Wright, YORK, 6:04; 2. Cailey Faust, YORK, 6:11

100 Hurdles – 1. Katlyn Krausnick, YORK, 17.7; 2. Aubrey Garfield, CC, 18.1

300 Hurdles – 1. Lainey Portwine, YORK, 53.2; 2. Katlyn Krausnick, YORK, 55.4

4x100 – 1. Central City ‘A,’ 53.4; 2. Central City ‘B,’ 56.3

Pole Vault – 1. Angie Schademann, FC, 10-8; 2. Chloe Koch, YORK, 9-6

High Jump – 1. Reagan Fousek, CC, 4-8; 2. Hallie Verhage, FC, 4-4

Discus – 1. Addison Cotton, YORK, 114-3; 2. MaKayla Enevoldsen, CC, 108-6

Shot Put – 1. Kelly Erwin, YORK, 37-11½; 2. Addison Cotton, YORK, 35-10

Triple Jump – 1. Emma Brandes, CC, 32-8¾ ; 2. Hallie Rutherford, CC, 32-3¼

Long Jump – 1. MaKayla Enevoldsen, CC, 15-11; 2. Hallie Rutherford, CC, 15-2½

Boys

100 – 1. Bladen Kohl, CC, 11.6; 2. Kale Perkins, FC, 11.6t

400 – 1. Cole Nedrow, FC, 57.1; 2. Austin Wurtz, FC, 58.3

800 – 1. Colin Pinneo, YORK, 2:12; 2. Cooper Schelkopf, FC, 2:13

1600 – 1. Colin Pinneo, YORK, 4:51; 2. Gabe Zarraga, YORK, 4:58

110 Hurdles – 1. Tyler Carroll, CC, 14.3; 2. Emmitt Dirks, YORK, 17.1

300 Hurdles – 1. Emmitt Dirks, YORK, 46.8; 2. Aiden Hinrichs, FC, 47.2

4x100 – 1. Central City ‘A,’ 45.3; 2. Fillmore Central, 46.8

Pole Vault – 1. Hudson Holoch, YORK, 13-0; 2. Brayden Wegrzyn, YORK, 11-0

High Jump – 1. Eli Myers, FC, 5-10; 2. David Hagglund, FC, 5-8

Discus – 1. Kenai Kearney, CC, 142-1¼; 2. Markey Hinrichs, FC, 126-2½

Shot Put – 1. Jude Collingham, York, 45-10; 2. Keegan Theobald, FC, 43-4

Triple Jump – 1. Luke Kimbrough, FC, 40-5½; 2. Emmitt Dirks, YORK, 39-11

Long Jump – 1. Truman Ryan, CC, 21-3; 2. Corbin Kyes, CC, 20-6