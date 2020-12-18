Dukes out-dual scrappy Boone Central at home

YORK – Coach Brett Mauler admitted he was “nervous going in” against “well-coach” Boone Central in Thursday’s wrestling dual at YHS.

His worries were well-founded as the Cardinals went up in the early going, forcing the Dukes to rally for a thin, 44-33 team victory. York now stands 6-1 in head-to-head meets this season.

First on the mat were the teams’ heavyweights, followed by the top of the order of 106 through 220.

Rust was a worry for Mauler, too, after his team was done in last weekend by weather.

“We have not wrestled since our home invite,” he said, but complimented his kids for their condition in the dual. He singled out 120-pound senior Jesus Rodriguez for his 10-8 screamer win over Ted Hammingsen, one of BC’s top hands.

Another ‘W’ that brought the COVID-reduced house down went into the York column thanks to freshman Caleb Eliker’s 132-pound win over Cardinal Aden Nore by fall in 1:47.

That, said his coach, was a quality win against a strong BC squad.

Hudson Holoch earned a forfeit for York at 106, but Koy Gieck fell behind 13-2 to Cardinal Carson Wood at 113 before being pinned in the second period.