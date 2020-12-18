Dukes out-dual scrappy Boone Central at home

YORK – Coach Brett Mauler admitted he was “nervous going in” against “well-coach” Boone Central in Thursday’s wrestling dual at YHS.
His worries were well-founded as the Cardinals went up in the early going, forcing the Dukes to rally for a thin, 44-33 team victory. York now stands 6-1 in head-to-head meets this season.
First on the mat were the teams’ heavyweights, followed by the top of the order of 106 through 220.
Rust was a worry for Mauler, too, after his team was done in last weekend by weather.
“We have not wrestled since our home invite,” he said, but complimented his kids for their condition in the dual. He singled out 120-pound senior Jesus Rodriguez for his 10-8 screamer win over Ted Hammingsen, one of BC’s top hands.
Another ‘W’ that brought the COVID-reduced house down went into the York column thanks to freshman Caleb Eliker’s 132-pound win over Cardinal Aden Nore by fall in 1:47.
That, said his coach, was a quality win against a strong BC squad.
Hudson Holoch earned a forfeit for York at 106, but Koy Gieck fell behind 13-2 to Cardinal Carson Wood at 113 before being pinned in the second period.
Thomas Ivey, York’s ranked grappler at 126, took a tough 3-2 win in a terrific match to escape talented Cardinal Gavin Dozier.
At 138 and 145 respectively, Dukes Nate Streeter-Myers and Franklin Musurgaya dropped their matches by fall. Heavyweight Kadence Velde fell 2-0 to BC big man Dakota Rose.
York, open at 152, trailed the visitors 27-18 at that point, however Duke Seth Ericson stepped on the mat at 160 and took a 12-2 major decision over William Karmann to bring the Dukes to within five points, 27-22.
Kobe Lyons, ranked No. 1 in Class B, put the Dukes in front 28-27 with a 2:50 fall over Ashton Shafer.
Kaden Lyons of York pinned Hank Hudson in 1:12 at 182, then senior Duke Chase Cotton at 195 clinched the dual with a blitzkrieg stick of Richard Cleveland in 64-seconds flat.
In the evening’s final match 220-pound Duke Morgan Collingham fell to Taylor Webber in 3:28.
Mauler handicapped the dual ahead of time and found five matches that were “flip a coin” picks. “We won four of those and took the dual by four. That was huge. Several of the kids who lost did good things, too,” he added.
The Dukes are immersed in invitational matches today at Ralston.
