YORK – The game was not even five minutes old when the York Dukes scored on a Bryson Benjamin goal to take a 1-0 lead and they never looked back.

York improved to 2-1 with the 3-1 win over the Kearney Catholic Stars as they opened their home season on Saturday at the York Cornerstone Sports Complex.

The Dukes held that 1-0 lead at the break and scored two more times in the second half. Saturday’s game was a rescheduled contest from Thursday, March 16.

Also scoring for the Dukes were junior Jefree Minchez de Leon and senior Jaxson Alexander. The senior leads the Dukes in scoring this season with two goals, while Minchez and Benjamin both scored their first on Saturday.

Credited with assists in the game were freshmen Logan Davis and Alexander.

York senior keeper Austin Phinney recorded eight saves on nine shots.

York hosted the Schuyler Warriors on Monday night at Cornerstone and on Thursday they take on the Class B preseason No. 6 Northwest Vikings.