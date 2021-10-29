Dukes one win from return to state volleyball tournament

YORK – Following York’s Class B-5 subdistrict finals sweep over Seward on Wednesday, the Dukes’ head coach Chris Ericson said that while the district finals pairings weren’t official, he thought their opponent would be Alliance.
The next day, the NSAA released the district finals matchups for Class B, C, and D to make it official: the Dukes will host the Bulldogs on Saturday with a berth in the state tournament up for grabs.
“We’ll go get film and just take a look at what do we need to clean up,” Ericson said after York’s win over Seward. “We know that we can’t go recreate ourselves and change our identity, but it’s good to be here. Having been here last year, we’ll hopefully be a little more comfortable coming into that one knowing it’s a win or you’re done situation. Try not to make it bigger than it is because at the end of the day it’s just we got to come play another game and we’re happy it’s here.”
Alliance enters Saturday’s matchup with a record of 19-16. The Bulldogs dropped their subdistrict opener against Scottsbluff in four sets but earned a spot in the district finals after finishing as one of the top eight non-subdistrict winners in wild card standings.
In 35 matches this season, the Bulldogs have amassed 1,011 kills (10.8 kills per set) with a .213 hitting percentage. Alliance has notched 192 ace serves with 172 total blocks and 896 set assists.
The Bulldogs feature a pair of players with 250 kills on the season in senior Amauri Browning and sophomore Jaelynne Clarke. Browning has hammered a team-high 269 kills on a .234 hitting percentage, but Clarke is slightly more efficient with 267 winners and a .312 hitting percentage.
Outside of the Bulldogs’ top two hitters, junior Kenna Montes has racked up 179 kills and senior Avah Steggall has 121.
Steggall leads Alliance at the service line with 43 aces, but four Bulldogs have at least 30 as Montes (38 aces), Browning (31) and junior Haley Weare (31) have all eclipsed that mark.
Montes has recorded 71 blocks to lead the Bulldogs, while Clarke has rejected 64 attacks and Steggall has 43 stuffs.
Steggall has a team-high 416 assists – an average of 4.8 per set – with 50 errors in 1,117 attempts. Weare is close behind with 398 assists on 1,096 attempts with 25 errors.
“Alliance is a good team. They have the ability to test our defense and stretch us line to line,” Ericson said. “We are going to have to stay as clean as possible and give our hitters chances to finish attacks.”
York enters Saturday’s matchup with a 25-9 record and riding a three-match winning streak thanks to sweeps over Crete and Seward in subdistrict play. In 34 matches, the Dukes have 1,129 kills on a .178 team hitting percentage. They’ve crushed 194 aces at the service line and blocked 137 attacks. York’s collected 1,448 digs and 1,085 set assists thus far this season.
Senior Masa Scheierman drives the York attack. The South Dakota State commit is among the state leaders with 549 kills, 400 more than the next-best mark on the team. Scheierman also boasts a .327 hitting percentage.
York doesn’t have a clear-cut No. 2 option behind Scheierman the way Alliance does with Browning and Clarke, but the Dukes do feature four players with at least 100 kills.
Senior Ava Ziemba is second on the team with 149 kills on a .226 hitting percentage, while junior Rylyn Cast notched 124 winners and senior Melanie Driewer has added 102.
Brynn Hirschfeld sits fifth on the team in kills, as the senior has whacked 71 winners on a .110 hitting percentage. Despite only appearing in 50 of the team’s 95 sets this season, junior Kelly Erwin racked up 45 kills on 117 attempts, while junior Mia Burke has 40 kills in 34 sets played.
Scheierman leads York at the service line with 37 aces, but four Dukes have at least 30. Junior Libby Troester is second with 35 aces, senior Destiny Shepherd crushed 34 and Ziemba has 33. Hirschfeld and junior Josie Loosvelt also have double-digit aces with 22 and 21, respectively.
Ziemba powers the Dukes’ effort at the net with 68 total blocks this season. Cast rejected 56 attacks and Scheierman has 48 stuffs, while Hirschfeld collected 35 blocks. Erwin and Dreiwer also have double-digit rejections with 14 and 12, respectively.
In subdistrict play, Loosvelt broke the York single-season digs record with 396. Scheierman also has more than 300 digs with 303, while Shepherd notched 211, Hirschfeld posted 167 and Troester recorded 137.
Like Alliance, York utilizes a two-setter approach. Hirschfeld, the Dukes’ career assists leader, tallied 541 assists and is averaging 5.7 assists per set. The senior also has just 19 errors in 1,406 attempts.
Troester also nearly has 400 assists, notching 396 with 19 errors in 1,216 attempts. She’s averaging 4.2 assists per set.
When York and Alliance square off Saturday morning at York High School, it will be the first meeting between the teams this year.
“When you see repeating opponents in games like this, it can calm you down as you can lean on experience,” Ericson said. “You can only learn so much from Hudl.”
After a breakthrough season last fall in which York reached the state tournament for the first time since 2012 and second time since 1989, the Dukes are one win away from booking a return trip to Lincoln. York last earned consecutive state tournament appearances in 1988 and 1989.
“I'm excited for this opportunity and I know the girls are as well,” Ericson said. “To be able to play in front of the home crowd one last time, with a trip to Lincoln on the line, you can't ask for a better script. Hopefully we can come out and control what we can control, and get an extra week to the season.”