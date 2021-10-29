Dukes one win from return to state volleyball tournament

In subdistrict play, Loosvelt broke the York single-season digs record with 396. Scheierman also has more than 300 digs with 303, while Shepherd notched 211, Hirschfeld posted 167 and Troester recorded 137.

Like Alliance, York utilizes a two-setter approach. Hirschfeld, the Dukes’ career assists leader, tallied 541 assists and is averaging 5.7 assists per set. The senior also has just 19 errors in 1,406 attempts.

Troester also nearly has 400 assists, notching 396 with 19 errors in 1,216 attempts. She’s averaging 4.2 assists per set.

When York and Alliance square off Saturday morning at York High School, it will be the first meeting between the teams this year.

“When you see repeating opponents in games like this, it can calm you down as you can lean on experience,” Ericson said. “You can only learn so much from Hudl.”

After a breakthrough season last fall in which York reached the state tournament for the first time since 2012 and second time since 1989, the Dukes are one win away from booking a return trip to Lincoln. York last earned consecutive state tournament appearances in 1988 and 1989.