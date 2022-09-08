Dukes offense roars to life in win 15-7 over Holdrege/Adams Central

YORK – The York bats fired on all cylinders Thursday night, racking up 15 runs on 19 hits to topple Holdrege/Adams Central 15-7 in five innings and improve to 7-4 on the season.

The win didn’t come easily, however; York led 8-2 early but saw its cushion dwindle to just one run before scoring seven in the bottom of the fifth to end it.

“I guess we need to start calling these guys the cardiac kids because they’re going to give me a heart attack,” York head coach Kent Meyers said after the game. “The game should not have been that close, but I’m very proud of the way they fought.”

After the Liberty Storm capitalized on a three-base York error in the top of the first to take an early lead, the Dukes’ offense responded immediately in the home half as Sam McDaniel doubled to center to lead off the innings, stole third and raced home on a throwing error to tie the game.

Ellie Peterson racked up a 12-pitch at-bat that resulted in a strikeout, but catcher couldn’t hang onto the ball and the speedy junior raced to first safely. Lauryn Mattox then singled to put runners on the corners for Lauryn Haggadone, who ripped an RBI double to left field to put the Dukes on top by a run

York tacked on another run in the frame after Maggie Rauert reached on a fielder’s choice, but they left the bases loaded. After the Liberty Storm responded with a run in the top of the second, Haggadone ignited another offensive rally in the home half of the frame.

With one out and runners on first and second, the senior hammered a 2-0 line drive down the left-field line that just stayed fair and rocketed over the fence for a three-run homer to make it 6-2.

Haggadone’s jack wasn’t the only offense for York in that inning, as Kynli Combs doubles and back-to-back RBI singles from Abrielle Linder and Rauert made it 8-2.

However, York left the bases loaded for the second consecutive inning and Holdrege/Adams Central chipped away at the hole, scoring twice in the third on Kaley Waite’s RBI double and a York error. However, Mattox left the bases loaded by inducing a foul out to catcher Kynli Combs.

Still leading 8-4 heading to the fourth, the Dukes made the call to the bullpen as McDaniel entered in relief. The junior gave up a single and a walk before a wild pitch scored one run to trim the deficit to three.

McDaniel induced a ground ball to second base, but a York error allowed another run to score. With one out, Brooklyn Nelson ripped an RBI triple to the right-center gap after the fielders struggled to throw the ball in, and suddenly the Dukes led by just one run.

Clinging to an 8-7 lead with a runner on third and only one away, York made another pitching change as Mattox re-entered the circle. The sophomore promptly fanned the next two batters to strand the tying run at third and keep the one-run cushion intact.

York did not score in the bottom of the fourth, but the sophomore worked around a two-out hit batsmen in the fifth to keep H/AC off the board.

“I didn’t take (Mattox) out because she was throwing bad, I just thought we needed a different look,” Meyers said of the pitching change after the game. “Obviously it didn’t work – though Sam still pitched alright – but Lauryn’s concentration when she came back in, I think that was the best inning and a half she’s pitched all year.”

Nursing a one-run lead, the York lineup quickly went to work on salting the game away in the bottom of the fifth. McDaniel drew a walk to lead off the inning and Peterson reached on a bunt single. McDaniel attempted to take an extra base on the throw to first, and an error on the H/AC third baseman allowed the junior to race home for the Dukes’ ninth run.

Mattox followed up with a first-pitch RBI double to center before Combs notched a one-out single and advanced an extra base on a Liberty Storm error to make it 11-7.

With two outs, Rauert doubled to left to drive in another run. Megan Wright came to the plate and promptly blasted a 1-0 pitch well over the left-field fence for a two-run shot to pad the lead at 14-7.

Lauren Hills singled to mount another two-out rally, swiped second base and scored on McDaniel’s RBI single to right field to enact the eight-run rule and clinch a 15-7 win.

York racked up 19 hits and collected 13 RBIs as a team while also drawing three walks and capitalizing on five H/AC errors.

“We did a special hitting drill yesterday, and it was more of a progression,” Meyers said. “If you foul it, what’s the next pitch? Coach (Chad) Mattox was hollering ‘Progression, progression, progression’ all night and it worked, so that’s something we’ll have to keep going. They were zeroed in, so I was glad to see that.”

Mattox, Haggadone and Rauert all racked up three hits to pace York offensively.

Haggadone sparked the offense early, as the senior third baseman doubled in the first, homered in the second and drove in four runs for the game. Her big night snapped a personal skid at the plate during the Dukes’ recent three-game losing streak and helped York right the ship.

“I went into the box tonight thinking it’s my time,” Haggadone said. “I’ve been struggling hitting in past games, and it’s an amazing feeling, honestly. Being able to help my team out like that is awesome.”

Rauert tallied a double and a pair of singles with three RBIs, while Mattox also doubled once, singled twice and drove in one run.

McDaniel drew two of York’s three walks and notched a double and a single in her other two at-bats with an RBI in the fifth. Combs finished 2 for 3 with a double, single, walk and RBI.

Wright drove in a pair on her fifth-inning blast and singled in the second as the sixth York hitter with multiple hits. The Dukes’ other knocks went to Hills, Linder and Peterson.

Mattox also shined in the circle, allowing four runs with only two of them being earned. She was even better during her second stint after re-entering in the fourth, retiring five of the final six batters she faced. The sophomore tossed a combined 4 2/3 innings of three-hit ball with a trio of walks while racking up eight Ks.

“I just needed to really help my team out,” she said of her mindset after re-entering the game in the circle. “They needed me, and I needed to step up so I told myself ‘I got this, I can do it and I’m going to help my team out.’ I’m really proud of the team tonight. We fought back.”

McDaniel tossed 1/3 of an inning in relief and gave up three runs – two earned – on a pair of hits and a walk. However, she and Mattox didn’t get a ton of help from their defense as the Dukes committed three errors leading to a trio of unearned H/AC runs.

In a 7-5 loss at Milford on Tuesday, York couldn’t overcome four errors. Thursday night, they refused to fold after defensive miscues helped the Liberty Storm climb back into the game during the fourth inning and rallied to close the game out in an emphatic fashion to snap a three-game skid and move to 7-4.

“We came into the dugout and knew we had to bump our energy up,” Haggadone said of the team’s mindset entering the fifth inning. “They had all the momentum at the time so we told everyone keep the energy up and keep talking, and that’s what we did.”