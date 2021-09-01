Dukes of girls golf get a look at state tourney course

SCOTTSBLUFF – In October the York Dukes are hoping another trip to Scottsbluff is in the crystal ball.

Tuesday, York joined a group of western high school teams at the Scottsbluff Country Club which will host the 2021 Class B State Tournament October 11-12.

The Scottsbluff Bearcats used their knowledge of the course to run away and hide from the field. They shot a team score of 337 with second place Lexington edging the Dukes, 429 to 437.

York head coach Josh Miller said some bad habits found their way aboard the van to Scottsbluff.

“Scottsbluff Country Club is a tough track, but we reverted back to some of our habits that put us in trouble,” said Miller. “We did not accomplish our goal of shooting under 400, so the team was not happy with our results. I was pleased with how the girls kept grinding on their round, and hopefully our trip wasn't without some benefit.”

The best scores of the day were turned in by Gering’s Emily Krzyzanowski and Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley, both with a 74.

Rounding out the top five were Nielli Heinhold of Scottsbluff (77); Adams Central’s Sidney O’Dey with an 87 and Addie Wilson of Scottsbluff with a 92.