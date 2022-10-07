Dukes move to 19-6 with sweep at Milford

MILFORD – The York Dukes picked up the 19th victory of the Kelby Phillips era Thursday evening when they broke out the brooms for a 25-20, 25-19, 25-20 sweep at Milford.

“Milford had some good net play last night,” Phillips said. “There were a few moments we had to fight through a few runs, but the girls did a good job finishing. It’s been a long week and they found a way to get it done!”

Cynley Wilkinson hammered 13 kills to pace the York attack, while Mia Burke whacked nine and Kelly Erwin finished with eight. Chloe Koch added six winners and Dannika Lamberty and Rylyn Cast tallied four apiece.

Libby Troester crushed a pair of aces to lead the Dukes at the service line. Burke, Koch, Cast and Josie Loosvelt all finished with one.

Koch and Lamberty both tallied a block for York, while Koch collected a team-high 15 digs and Loosvelt added 11. Troester led the Dukes with 18 assists and Morgan Driewer added 16.