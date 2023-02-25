YORK – York’s defense set the tone in the second quarter, as they forced the Blair Bears into several turnovers and built a 21-11 lead.

Blair had an answer as they closed out the second eight-minute stanza on a 7-0 run and at the break were right back in the game, trailing 21-18.

Whoever came out in third quarter and seized the momentum could be in the driver’s seat.

York came out in the third quarter and drilled 5 of 6 3-point shots to open a double-digit lead and held on for the 51-36 win in a game that turned into a football-like atmosphere with bodies hitting the floor everywhere.

York (20-3) will head to Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena next Thursday, where they will join seven other Class B teams at the Nebraska Girls State Basketball Tournament.

The Dukes led 9-4 at the end of the first quarter and only trailed one time in the game, when Blair’s Joslyn Policky gave the Bears a 2-0 lead early in the game before the Dukes went on a 9-0 run and never trailed.

The Dukes, who have recently fallen on hard times shooting the basketball, picked a perfect time to come out of their shooting slump.

“We haven’t been shooting that great lately, so to hit those shots in the district final was amazing,” said junior Kiersten Portwine. Portwine said the team was prepared for a physical game.

“We played Blair a couple of years ago and they came out physical then, and we knew that it would probably be that type of game again,” she said. “We just came right back at them and let them have it, and it was a great win for us.”

York would end the game 18 of 34 from the field and 9 of 19 on 3-point attempts. York head coach Matt Kern said that he could see in warm-ups the team was confident.

“We have played so well here and the girls came out shooting tonight and made enough shots. When you are shooting the ball well, you get some energy for your defense and to hold a great Blair team to just 36 points is some pretty great defense,” Kern stated. “You could tell before the game how confident we were. We have been shooting a lot in practice, and when you come out loose and just let play that is a credit to them and the work they have put in.”

Kern said he tried to talk to the officials when the game turned physical and was careful not to use his timeouts.

“I said something to the officials about how physical the game was getting and they told me they were trying. I kept telling the girls not to foul, but they (Blair) drive the basketball so well that it becomes a little tricky to not foul them,” Kern added. “I didn’t want to use my timeouts, because the way the game was going I thought I might need them.”

Portwine hit four of the Dukes’ nine three-pointers, two in the third quarter, while Chloe Koch, Lauryn Haggadone and Rylyn Cast all contributed from behind the arc in the third period. Portwine and Haggadone led the Dukes with 12 points each, while Koch and Cast added nine apiece.

Haggadone said that it was great to be able to play in front of the home crowd on their home court one last time.

“As a senior you have to live every moment and have fun. It’s a great feeling in front of our great atmosphere,” Haggadone said. “We hadn’t been shooting all that great lately, and this was the big game to come out and shoot well and we did.”

Blair was led by Policky with 11 and senior Kaitlyn Johnson added 10. Blair was 7 of 33 from the field and 3 of 16 on 3-point shots. They hit 9 of 17 from the line in the fourth quarter and finished 19 of 29 overall.

Kern said that playing on their home court has been good to the Dukes.

“Considering we lost one game in the last 2 ½ years here, it was important to have home court advantage,” he said. “We love playing here, we have an amazing crowd and the rims are good to us. It’s a great environment and the energy is loud which is a huge advantage.”

Blair (14-9) 4 14 1 17-36

York (19-3) 9 12 15 15-51

BLR (36)- Wrich 3, Johnson 10, Chance 4, Policky 11, Sullivan 8. Totals-7-33 (3-16) 19-29-36.

YHS (51)- K. Portwine 12, L. Portwine 4, Koch 9, Haggadone 12, Cast 9, Loosvelt 5. Totals-18-34 (9-19) 7-17-51.