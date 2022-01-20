Dukes manhandle Adams Central, fall to Aurora in mat triangular

YORK – It was “Under the Lights” at York on Thursday night as the Dukes hosted the Adams Central Patriots and the Aurora Huskies in a Central Conference wrestling triangular.
York opened with a dominating performance as they showed the Patriots the lights with seven pins in their 61-3 romp.
Aurora, the No. 8 team in Class B (according to Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland ratings), followed in York’s footsteps as they rolled over the Patriots in their dual 81-0.
That was just after the Aurora girls defeated the Patriots 36-24.
In the final dual of the night Aurora picked up 30 straight points to erase an early York 6-4 lead on their way to a 52-18 win.
York 61, Adams Central 3
The first 39 points of the dual belonged to the Dukes who were on their game early.
The match started at 145 pounds where Brooks Loosvelt defeated Beau Wiseman by pin fall in 1:18 and that was followed by Franklin Musungay with a comeback 12-10 overtime win over James Babcock.
The wins kept coming as Dylan Bower at 160 pinned Evan Schumm (1:33) and Layne Methe followed that up with another pin at 170 over Bladen Blecha in 4:21.
That was the last match on the mats until 120 pounds as Adams Central was open at 182 and 195, it was a double forfeit at 220 and AC was open at 285.
The Dukes picked up six more points at 133. Both teams were open at 106.
The only Adams Central points came in a hard-fought down to the wire match at 120 with Justin Barbee getting the 4-0 win over Hudson Holoch of York.
Sophomore Cole Snyder nearly had his shoulders to the mat before coming back to pin Merrick Russell in 3:21 and both Emmett Hoffman and Dakota Brown ended the dual with wins at 132 and 138 respectively. Hoffman had a major decision (13-2) over Tristin Klinger and Brown pinned Parker Hallett in 4:12.
Aurora 52, York 18
The Dukes used a Seth Erickson pin of Garrett Bellis at 170 to take an early 6-4 lead over the Huskies.
But Aurora would get a win at 182, then four straight open weight classes by the Dukes made it 34-6, before Isaac Ciro scored a 5-2 win for York over Jack Spiehs to break the Huskies scoring run.
The Dukes would also get wins from Dakota Brown at 138. He decisioned Elijah Perez 13-6 and freshman Brooks Loosvelt pinned Damian Stanley at 145 to account for the Dukes’ 18 points.