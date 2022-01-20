Dukes manhandle Adams Central, fall to Aurora in mat triangular

That was the last match on the mats until 120 pounds as Adams Central was open at 182 and 195, it was a double forfeit at 220 and AC was open at 285.

The Dukes picked up six more points at 133. Both teams were open at 106.

The only Adams Central points came in a hard-fought down to the wire match at 120 with Justin Barbee getting the 4-0 win over Hudson Holoch of York.

Sophomore Cole Snyder nearly had his shoulders to the mat before coming back to pin Merrick Russell in 3:21 and both Emmett Hoffman and Dakota Brown ended the dual with wins at 132 and 138 respectively. Hoffman had a major decision (13-2) over Tristin Klinger and Brown pinned Parker Hallett in 4:12.

Aurora 52, York 18

The Dukes used a Seth Erickson pin of Garrett Bellis at 170 to take an early 6-4 lead over the Huskies.

But Aurora would get a win at 182, then four straight open weight classes by the Dukes made it 34-6, before Isaac Ciro scored a 5-2 win for York over Jack Spiehs to break the Huskies scoring run.