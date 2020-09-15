Dukes Make Quick Work of Dusters

YORK-The Holdrege Dusters led 3-0 in the first set.

After that however it was all Dukes as they outscored the visiting Holdrege girls 50-16 over the next two games and went on to the 3-0 win.

York won the first and second sets both 25-9 and then with a lot of the bench seeing action for head coach Chris Ericson, York won the third set 25-20.

York finished the match with 30 kills as compared to just 15 for the Dusters, but it wasn’t so much what York did on offense that impressed Ericson.

“Our defense played outstanding tonight. We’ve talked about relying on our defense more and not so much our hitters,” Ericson said. “I was really impressed with how clean we played tonight, probably one of the best hitting percentage games of the year and we didn’t miss many serves.”

York was led at the net by junior Masa Scheierman who came in with 126 kills and after 11 more on Tuesday she is at 137 for the season.

The Dukes also good a good clean hitting night from senior Addison Legg who was charted with seven kills and junior Ava Ziemba who stepped into a starting role with Erin Case unavailable for action. Ziemba had four kills and two of the Dukes four ace blocks.