Dukes make good their return to state volleyball

YORK – After York took each of the first two sets of Saturday’s Class B-4 district finals match, the Alliance Bulldogs raced out to leads of 9-2 and 17-11 in the third set, but the Dukes never wavered. York climbed back into the set and eventually evened the score at 22 before back-to-back Masa Scheierman kills and a Destiny Shepherd ace secured a 25-22 York win to complete the sweep and send the Dukes to the state tournament for the second consecutive year.
“I feel like that’s as complete a game as we’ve played; all of our hitters showed up,” York head coach Chris Ericson said. “We were able to disperse some of the kills. We talked after the second set that half of our points in each of the first two sets were off of our swings. That’s pretty good ball control. I give a lot of credit to our defense, to our serving to be able to get balls up that our setters can move around and be able to finish.”
The Dukes, 26-9 and ranked No. 8 in Class B in the Lincoln Journal Star, built an early lead in the match after taking each of the first two sets by a score of 25-14. The third-set comeback clinched the sweep and punched York’s ticket to this year’s state tournament, which will begin Wednesday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
“Overall, I thought we came to play,” Scheierman said. “We executed really well, brought a lot of energy. Everything was on point. We had a few errors, a few hitting droughts, a few passing mix-ups but we recovered quickly and we find a way to play as a team.”
Added senior Brynn Hirschfeld: “We knew that we had to come out no matter what because whoever makes it here is obviously really good. I feel like we played really well as a team, especially being down in the third set. We came back and we found a way, and that shows our bond and how well we play together.”
Alliance built an early 5-3 lead in the first set, but a pair of kills from Scheierman kept York within striking distance. The South Dakota State commit’s third kill of the set sparked a York run, as Scheierman added an ace and junior Rylyn Cast notched a block and a kill during the run to take an 8-5 lead.
The Bulldogs ended the run with a kill, but the Dukes ripped off five straight points to close a 10-1 run thanks to kills from Hirschfeld and fellow senior Ava Ziemba and a block from Ziemba and senior Melanie Driewer.
Ziemba answered consecutive Alliance points with a kill, but the Bulldogs responded with a 3-0 run to cut the deficit to 14-11.
A pair of Alliance errors and a block from Ziemba and junior Kelly Erwin ignited a 3-0 York run. Then, after a service error from the Dukes, Scheierman hammered three kills in the next four points to extend the lead to 21-12.
The Bulldogs took the next two points, but three more Scheierman kills and a Libby Troester ace sealed the 25-14 win for the Dukes.
York opened the second set on a 5-1 run thanks to kills from Cast, Scheierman and Hirschfeld. Scheierman added another winner a few rallies later as York took a 6-3 lead before a Troester kill sparked a 4-0 run, as Driewer answered Troester’s winner with a kill of her own and Driewer and Ziemba blocked an Alliance attack on the next rally.
The Bulldogs chipped away at the Dukes’ lead, eventually cutting the deficit to six. York then rattled off five straight points to take a commanding 19-8 lead.
After Alliance cut the deficit to nine, Erwin and Ziemba whacked back-to-back kills to end the set and give York its second 25-14 win of the match.
With their backs against the wall, the Bulldogs left the court in between the second and third sets and went back to the locker room.
Whatever happened in the locker room seemed to pay off early in the third set as the Bulldogs jumped on the Dukes early. Kills from Erwin and Scheierman marked York’s only points in the first nine rallies, prompting Ericson to burn a timeout trailing 7-2.
York came out of the timeout and promptly gave up two straight points as Alliance pushed the lead to seven, but the Dukes countered back with a 4-0 run.
The Bulldogs answered the York run with three consecutive points of their own. Alliance then answered a Ziemba kill with a block to take a 17-11 lead and appeared on its way to extending the match and forcing a fourth set.
York, however, remained unfazed and took the next two points to chip away at the lead. After an Alliance point, Scheierman crushed back-to-back kills. The Dukes won the next rally and Scheierman responded with her third kill in four points before Cast answered with a winner of her own.
In the blink of an eye, the Dukes had rattled off five consecutive points to even the set at 18. The Bulldogs finally ended the run with a block, but Hirschfeld countered with a kill.
A York error gave Alliance the lead back, but Cast responded with a kill. After a Bulldogs point, Ziemba notched a winner to even the set at 21. Alliance regained the lead on a York hitting error, but the Bulldogs gave it right back on a service error.
Scheierman then hammered back-to-back kills to set up match point for the Dukes. Senior Destiny Shepherd stepped to the service line and crushed an ace to take the set 25-22 and send York back to the state tournament.
The Dukes, who took their first lead of the set at 23-22, trailed 9-2 and 17-11 in the third set but never wavered in their belief they would come all the way back to win the set.
“I wasn’t really worried,” Scheierman said. “I was confident we were going to come back because we’re the kind of team that does do that. We get behind but we know how to come back, so I was confident the whole way that we were going to pull it out.”
Hirschfeld said the team wasn’t nervous at all during the third set because they’d been in that situation and come back before.
“We all were thinking point-by-point,” she said. “We had some errors, so we knew once we started going we’d be right back in it.”
Scheierman hammered a match-high 19 kills to lead the Dukes, with nine of those winners coming in the first set. Ziemba followed with nine winners, while Hirschfeld and Cast both whacked five kills apiece. Erwin and Driewer added three and two kills, respectively. Troester finished the match with one winner.
The Dukes finished with three aces at the service line, led by one apiece from Scheierman, Troester and Shepherd. Ziemba led the York effort at net with three blocks, Scheierman and Driewer followed with two rejections each and Cast and Erwin each stuffed one Alliance attack.
Scheierman recorded a team-high 15 digs, while Shepherd notched 11 and junior Josie Loosvelt added nine. Troester tallied 24 set assists, while Hirschfeld added 17.
The Dukes return to the state tournament for the second straight year, the first time they’ve made consecutive appearances at state since 1988 and 1989. They’ll face a difficult matchup in Elkhorn North, which handed No. 1 seed Norris one of its two losses and features three players with at least 200 kills and five with at least 100 winners.
No matter what happens in Lincoln, Ericson said the seniors have already left their mark on the program after guiding the Dukes to consecutive state tournaments for the first time in over 30 years.
“This senior class is probably one of the most successful classes to come through York High School in a four-year span,” he said. “The script that they have rewritten, changing the culture of the program, having it be cool for little girls to be out in their front yards playing volleyball, that to me is the most rewarding thing – the image and desire they have placed in these young kids. Hopefully it’s a tradition that continues for years to come.”
To stay updated on YNT-area sports coverage, follow Christian on Twitter @YNT_Christian or YNT Sports on Instagram @yntsports