Dukes make good their return to state volleyball

YORK – After York took each of the first two sets of Saturday’s Class B-4 district finals match, the Alliance Bulldogs raced out to leads of 9-2 and 17-11 in the third set, but the Dukes never wavered. York climbed back into the set and eventually evened the score at 22 before back-to-back Masa Scheierman kills and a Destiny Shepherd ace secured a 25-22 York win to complete the sweep and send the Dukes to the state tournament for the second consecutive year.

“I feel like that’s as complete a game as we’ve played; all of our hitters showed up,” York head coach Chris Ericson said. “We were able to disperse some of the kills. We talked after the second set that half of our points in each of the first two sets were off of our swings. That’s pretty good ball control. I give a lot of credit to our defense, to our serving to be able to get balls up that our setters can move around and be able to finish.”

The Dukes, 26-9 and ranked No. 8 in Class B in the Lincoln Journal Star, built an early lead in the match after taking each of the first two sets by a score of 25-14. The third-set comeback clinched the sweep and punched York’s ticket to this year’s state tournament, which will begin Wednesday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.