YORK – York head coach Scott Lamberty always talks about getting better and better each week during the course of the season.

He also emphasizes the point that each player must accept their role and the team needs to build on their losses and learn from them.

The York Dukes came into the district final against McCook having come off an unexplainable loss against Seward in the subdistrict final by a 48-47 final score.

York had defeated the Bluejays just two weeks prior by 24 points.

The Dukes took care of business defeating the Bison and then winning their opening round at Class B state over Scottsbluff as the No. 6 seed in the Class B field.

Despite the loss to Platteview in the semifinals, York shook off the subdistrict loss, refocused and came within one game of making the Class B finals.

Lamberty said sometimes getting kids to accept their roles can be one of the toughest things about coaching.

“I think the kids' ability to fit into the role that was needed for the team to be successful was huge. That's sometimes the hardest aspect of coaching and team building,” commented the York coach. “If kids don't want to fill that role and do it to the best of their ability, you can struggle. But, our kids sacrificed for the betterment of the team. The kids decided they needed to work harder and be more focused each day in practice and they helped get us pointed in the right direction. I think the kids' ability to fit into the role that was needed for the team to be successful was huge.”

York’s six seniors who played their final game against Platteview have set the standard and continued to build the foundation of the York program.

Garrett Ivey, Marshall McCarthy, Ryan Seevers, Barrett Olson, Austin Phinney and Dalton Snodgrass all played in their final game, but their contributions to the program will live on far after they are gone.

“They helped show the younger kids the value of hard work not only in practice, but also in the summer workouts and before/after practice activities. They were great leaders either vocally or by example or both. So, future classes again have a guiding light as to how we get our business done at York,” said Lamberty. “I was really proud of those seniors for all their hard work and dedication. Not only did they push the younger guys to be better, but they weren't afraid to push each other as needed as well. It's a great group of young men who will all be successful in life.”

With the loss of 85% of their offense and five starters most of the season, Lamberty said skill development and physical conditioning will be high on the list during the off-season.

“I think our kids understand the work it takes to be good. We already had kids in the gym shooting to get better, even right after the state tournament was over. I think we need to have a productive spring, summer and fall fundamentally and together as a team as we begin to build the foundation of next year's group,” explained Lamberty. “Each team is different with its own set of strengths and weaknesses. So, it's imperative that we start to identify those things this summer. So, skill development and strength and conditioning will both be important aspects of what we have to get accomplished. No doubt, each team gets reshaped from year to year. So, identifying offensive and defensive adjustments to be made is a key part for me.”

Lamberty appreciates those around him for the sacrifices they made during the season.

“I want to thank our players for their hard work and dedication, especially our seniors. They put a tremendous amount of work into everything the last few years. That work paid off well with a semifinal appearance. I also want to thank our parents who sacrificed so much the last few years in order for their sons to be able to compete,” Lamberty stated. “Finally, I want to thank my assistant coaches, Levi Loofe, Andrew Johnson, Derrick Forbis and Heath Haberman who was a student teacher this spring. They put in a lot of hours to help get this team to where we finished.”