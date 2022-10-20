Dukes lose three solid seniors, but expectations will never change

YORK – For the past eight years the York Duke girls golf team has packed their bags and headed to the Class B State Golf Championships.

They are only one of three schools to have accomplished that feat in the last eight years. The other two are this year’s state champion Omaha Duchesne Academy and the Scottsbluff Bearcats, who were runners-up in 2022.

Along with extending their string of state appearances they also extended the Dukes’ run of top two finishes at districts to seven. The goal of shooting team scores under 400 happened more times than not during their careers and the number of top three finishes in meets was tremendous.

When the 2022 season started, York head coach Josh Miller came in with three seniors who had some experience at the varsity level, but had to find some other young golfers who had not played at the varsity level.

“Regin (Dunham) was an alternate on the state team her sophomore year and played in Scottsbluff last year and Gering this year. Regin made a steady climb up the varsity ranks and was our No. 1 player for most of the season in 2022,” said Miller. “Alyssa (Alt) played in Scottsbluff last year and Gering this year. She was our leader in top 15 finishes this season. Alyssa was a competitor in every aspect of the game and she brought an edge to the meets that will be missed next season.”

By the end of the year, Samantha Gibbs who had very little experience in varsity golf played some of her best golf when it counted the most.

“Sam was an alternate at state in Scottsbluff last year and a participant at state in Gering this year,” added Miller. “Sam always peaked at the right time of the season and it was fun to watch her shoot her best career round out in Gering last week. Consistency is part of the legacy these girls will leave behind and the team chemistry they orchestrated this season was second to none.”

Three girls who stepped up for the Dukes this year included junior McKinlee Legg, sophomores Milan Babcock and Lael Schwarz. All three girls stepped on the course this year and experience their first varsity action.

“We will have a fairly young team next season, so leadership will be at a premium. I think McKinlee Legg will fill that role nicely and she played a part in some of the leadership this season. Milan and Lael got some much needed varsity experience and they will have to support McKinlee in that leadership role,” explained Miller. “One of the biggest challenges for these girls will come this summer in the form of competitive play. If they will step up their commitment and participate in some tournaments or ladies league, it will go a long way.”

Whether the Dukes are returning veterans or welcoming in a new and young group, the expectations and the culture of York golf never changes.

“This is a family to us and that supportive environment is critical because of the difficulty of the game of golf. Every year brings new challenges, so that isn't anything we haven't experienced. Culture is a big piece of our program and that starts with me,” said Miller. “Our expectations will never change and these kids know that. It would be unfair of me to treat them any different and I will push them just like I have every other team. One of my favorite things to watch is the improvement that golfers make and I think this group may improve faster than any other we have had. I trust coach Fike (Matt) and coach Redfern (Barry) to emulate those values and they have done a tremendous job building our program the right way.”

Miller said it would not surprise him at all if a couple freshmen golfers were part of the varsity next year.

“I am excited about the young players coming up in our program and it wouldn't surprise me if we had 1 or 2 freshmen playing varsity in 2023,” Miller also said. “I also want to thank Bill Thomas and the York Country Club for their continued support of our golf team. They have gone out of their way to promote these kids and even created a couple new events for the younger girls in the York community. We owe our success to the facility that we practice at every day and nobody in Nebraska has it better than us.”