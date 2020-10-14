Dukes looking to turn some heads in Lincoln

YORK – It was just last October when the York Dukes boys tennis team went to Lincoln and left with a Class B state championship.

Not many starters return from that team. In fact, only one does in junior Drew Hammer, who has been the Dukes’ top performer on the courts this season and heads into Thursday’s state tournament with a record of 22-13 in No. 1 singles.

Although Hammer is the only returning starter from last year’s group, Dukes head coach Dan Malleck said he’s hoping his team will turn some heads at Woods Tennis Center – just like they did last year.

“We’re projected to finish somewhere in the middle of the pack, and our goal is to surprise some folks and see if we can finish in the top 10,” Malleck said. “The guys have done a great job of competing all year and it’s going to take that same kind of effort at the state meet.”

Leading York into Thursday’s matches is Hammer, the No. 7 seed of No. 1 singles. He’s a player that can cover a lot of ground according to Malleck, which can really drive some of the better competition he plays crazy.