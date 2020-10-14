Dukes looking to turn some heads in Lincoln

YORK – It was just last October when the York Dukes boys tennis team went to Lincoln and left with a Class B state championship.
Not many starters return from that team. In fact, only one does in junior Drew Hammer, who has been the Dukes’ top performer on the courts this season and heads into Thursday’s state tournament with a record of 22-13 in No. 1 singles.
Although Hammer is the only returning starter from last year’s group, Dukes head coach Dan Malleck said he’s hoping his team will turn some heads at Woods Tennis Center – just like they did last year.
“We’re projected to finish somewhere in the middle of the pack, and our goal is to surprise some folks and see if we can finish in the top 10,” Malleck said. “The guys have done a great job of competing all year and it’s going to take that same kind of effort at the state meet.”
Leading York into Thursday’s matches is Hammer, the No. 7 seed of No. 1 singles. He’s a player that can cover a lot of ground according to Malleck, which can really drive some of the better competition he plays crazy.
“If he can frustrate his opponents, he can pull off a big upset,” Malleck said. “The thing he has to avoid is playing too tentatively. Sometimes he tries to just keep the ball in play, and against the better players you have to be able to hit attack shots when they are there.”
At No. 2 singles is junior Emmett Heiss, who has been right with Hammer as the Dukes’ top player this year. Heiss is the No. 5 seed, owns a record of 18-5 and has a pretty swing of the racket, which looks so natural to Malleck.
“When he’s in a groove, it’s really fun to watch,” Malleck said. “He also has a tendency to start guiding the ball to avoid mistakes, and that takes away his greatest strength. If he keeps swinging even after making a couple of mistakes, he’ll be a tough out.”
At No. 2 doubles, York’s senior tandem of Drew Baldridge and Andrew Sahling come into the tournament with a mark of 14-13. There have been ups and downs, but as the season has progressed the two have become very solid.
Their good play, especially late in the season, earned them a high-enough seed where there’s a realistic shot that they can reach Day 2 action on Friday.
“They typically don’t overpower their opponents, but they’re both very intelligent and don’t beat themselves,” Malleck said of Baldridge and Sahling.
The only non-seeded Dukes are at No. 1 doubles, where senior Eric Yim and sophomore Trey Harms look to make some noise. There have been different combinations for the Dukes at this spot, so Harms and Yim didn’t get enough matches in to earn a state seed.
“They haven’t been able to sustain it for long stretches, but when they’re dialed in they both can hit high enough quality shots to hang with the top teams,” Malleck said.
Matches on Thursday begin at 9 a.m.
