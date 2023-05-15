YORK – If you lived in Scotland, Monday’s weather in York would have probably been considered a beautiful day for golf.

We had a steady rain, it was a little bit on the cool side, 49 degrees, there was a little bit of a breeze, but not enough to label it as wind.

However, when you have a day or two to play with, rescheduling is an option and the forecast for the next day is for 75 degrees, light breeze and sunny, now that is a perfect golf day in Nebraska.

The B-3 district golf meet, originally schedule for Monday at the York Country Club, was moved to today with all the tee-times the same as they were scheduled to be on Monday.

The B-3 district includes the 2022 defending Class B State champion Norris Titans, the York Dukes, who finished third in the state at Scottsbluff last year, and the Minden Whippets — who came in at No. 8 at the Scottsbluff Country Club.

York head coach Dan Malleck said that hosting a district tournament has its advantages and disadvantages

“There are advantages and disadvantages to hosting a district tournament. The obvious advantage is that our players are familiar with the course and its nuances,” explained Malleck. “The disadvantage is that our staff can be distracted with all that comes with running the tournament.”

Norris and York have met three times this season with just 34 strokes separating the two teams over the course of those three meetings. At the York Open on April 13, the Titans edged York by just five strokes.

“Norris has not lost an invite this year and would be considered a slight favorite over York,” coach Malleck stated. “But teams like Crete, Adams Central, Waverly, Beatrice and Aurora and Minden could beat one of us if we don’t play well.”

The Dukes will send out seniors Ryan Seevers and Marshall McCarthy, along with juniors Elijah and Emmanuel Jensen and freshman Jaxson Hinze.

Malleck said that the team does not point to specific scores, but they know they have to have an insurance policy.

“We really don’t dwell on specific scores, but the guys know that our formula for success is for Marshall to be our insurance policy and post something in the 70’s or lower 80’s,” explained Malleck. “The other guys know they need to be in the 70’s with a couple of them going low.”

The top three teams from the B-3 district will join the top three teams from B-1, B-2 and B-4 next Tuesday for the Class B State team and individual championships at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering, NE.

The state finals get underway on Tuesday, May 23 with 18-holes and conclude on Wednesday, May 24 with the final 18-holes.

Schools who will be competing at the B-3 include Adams Central, Beatrice, Aurora, Crete, Hastings, Lincoln Northwest, Minden, Norris, Northwest, Seward, Waverly and York.