Dukes look to snap skid as Crete comes to town for homecoming

YORK – For much of the past month, the York Dukes have tested their mettle against some of the best football teams Class B has to offer, taking on Bennington, Scottsbluff and Waverly in back-to-back-to-back weeks. It shows in the record, as the Dukes are just 2-3 as the calendar prepares to flip to October.

“We knew we were going through three games that were going to be really tough. Those were maybe the three best defenses in Nebraska,” York head coach Glen Snodgrass said. “That Waverly team in particular was incredibly fast, probably one of the fastest teams I’ve seen in my 12 years of Class B football. They have a ton of speed at every position.”

Snodgrass said he felt the game got away from York last week at Waverly as a pair of fourth-quarter turnovers helped the Vikings pull away in the second half for a 35-7 win.

“Against Waverly we let it snowball a bit, let one mistake turn into two and three and didn’t finish quite as well as we would have liked,” he said. “I was still proud of the boys because we saw effort the whole game. We made some mental mistakes when we got tired, but I never did see a lack of effort.”

The schedule eases up this week as Crete comes to town for York’s homecoming game, but the 2-3 Cardinals still pose a bit of a threat. Crete deploys a spread option offense spearheaded by senior quarterback Tadd TeBrink, whom Snodgrass said he believed was the Cardinals’ best player.

“He’s a dynamic runner, and he works very well in their option game. He’s also a very good safety, just an explosive, fast kid,” he said. “Their passing game is okay, but their running game is very good and a lot of the reason is because of him. They’ve got two running backs that are pretty good, have some speed and explosiveness. That whole offensive backfield is probably their strength, so we’ll have our work cut out for us slowing them down.”

TeBrink is 24 of 53 with 163 passing yards this season, one touchdown and a pair of picks, but he’s been far and away Crete’s leading rusher. The senior’s carried the rock 103 times for 556 yards and six scores; the Cardinals have 1,107 rushing yards and nine touchdowns as a team through five weeks.

Defensively, Crete runs a similar man-to-man coverage as Scottsbluff and Waverly did, so the Cardinals won’t run concepts the Dukes haven’t already seen.

“Offensively, with our passing game things don’t have to change a whole heck of a lot,” Snodgrass said. “They don’t pressure the quarterback quite as much as these previous teams have, so hopefully we’ll have a bit more time to get rid of the football.”

On defense, the Dukes’ head coach said the key will be maintaining discipline against the Cardinals’ spread option attack. Crete’s offensive scheme forces York to defend every option on every play, or the Cardinals have the talent to find a crease and sprint to pay dirt on any given snap.

Snodgrass said York’s got to do a better job finishing drives than it has during the three-game losing streak, but the head coach also credited the performances of the defenses they’ve faced during that stretch.

If the Dukes hope to reverse the skid, winning one-on-one matchups in the passing game will be critical.

“It’s kind of the same as the past couple weeks; we were winning them for the most part two weeks ago and last week we didn’t win a lot of them,” Snodgrass said. “This week we have to be great again because they’re going to be challenging us, putting guys in the box and matching up zero man-to-man coverage. We’ve got to win those matchups, and I like our receivers. I think we have speed, length, good hands and some smart kids there.”