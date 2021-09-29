Dukes look to right their ship Friday at Hastings

The Dukes have also worked to simplify the offense after managing fewer than 100 yards against Aurora. Through five games, York’s offense is averaging 258.6 yards per game and 16.6 points per game.

Junior quarterback Ryan Seevers has completed 39 of 75 passes for 445 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in five weeks. He also has 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.

Running back Marley Jensen leads the York rushing attack, as the senior has notched 316 yards and two scores on 66 rushes. Junior Dalton Snodgrass also has 184 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries, and he’s the team’s leading receiver with 11 catches for 147 yards and two scores.

Junior Garrett Ivey leads the Dukes in receptions with 13 for 142 yards.

By simplifying the offense, it enables the Dukes to focus both on limiting mistakes and on doing a few things very well rather than a bunch of things decently well.

“This week, one thing we really wanted to do was kind of not overload the kids and work on us and what we do well,” Snodgrass said. “We actually did not put new stuff in this week, but we did subtract a fair amount off our offensive call sheet.”