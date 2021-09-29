Dukes look to right their ship Friday at Hastings

YORK – One week after Aurora took down York in a 48-7 thumping, Dukes head coach Glen Snodgrass hopes to see his team get off the mat as it prepares to hit the road for a showdown against the 2-4 Hastings Tigers on Friday.
“Our theme this week is ‘keep moving forward,’” Snodgrass said. “You get a little bit of a gut punch, and it’s important that you’re able to come back and keep fighting after that, continue to move forward. We really challenged them after that game to kind of flush that one and move on to Hastings.”
According to Snodgrass, players have responded. York remains confident heading into Friday’s road trip, but there have been some needed tweaks in practice. For one, Snodgrass is placing an emphasis on winning the turnover battle.
“We’ve had kind of a disturbing trend the last several years where we start out with a positive turnover ratio and then it slowly worked its way down as the season progressed, and the exact same thing is happening again this year,” he said. “We started out with positive-four and now we’re down to negative-one. We’re working hard on winning the turnover battle, taking it from them and not turning it over when we have the ball.”
Snodgrass also said the Dukes have placed an emphasis on special teams this week after what had been a strong unit through the season’s first four games turned in a massive dud against the Huskies.
The Dukes have also worked to simplify the offense after managing fewer than 100 yards against Aurora. Through five games, York’s offense is averaging 258.6 yards per game and 16.6 points per game.
Junior quarterback Ryan Seevers has completed 39 of 75 passes for 445 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in five weeks. He also has 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.
Running back Marley Jensen leads the York rushing attack, as the senior has notched 316 yards and two scores on 66 rushes. Junior Dalton Snodgrass also has 184 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries, and he’s the team’s leading receiver with 11 catches for 147 yards and two scores.
Junior Garrett Ivey leads the Dukes in receptions with 13 for 142 yards.
By simplifying the offense, it enables the Dukes to focus both on limiting mistakes and on doing a few things very well rather than a bunch of things decently well.
“This week, one thing we really wanted to do was kind of not overload the kids and work on us and what we do well,” Snodgrass said. “We actually did not put new stuff in this week, but we did subtract a fair amount off our offensive call sheet.”
Defensively, York has to prepare game plans for two different Hastings quarterbacks. Sophomore Johnny Whyrick is the more potent aerial threat, completing 58 of 104 pass attempts for 638 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions. Senior Beau Dreher is only two of seven for 55 yards and an interception, but he contributes with his feet. He has 16 carries for 95 yards in six games.
At the skill positions, senior Jett Samuelson leads the Tigers’ rushing attack with 336 yards and four touchdowns on 56 carries. Dreher is also the team’s leading receiver, hauling in 20 passes for 313 yards and two scores.
“They had a throwing quarterback who didn’t run the ball a whole lot for most of the season and last week they swapped him out, put more of an athlete back there who maybe doesn’t throw the ball quite as well,” Snodgrass said. “Figuring out who they’re going to have in the game on the first snap is going to be pretty important to us because it’s kind of a different game plan depending on who they have. They’re both talented in their own certain ways, and they do two totally different things really well.”
At 3-2 after last week’s disappointment against Aurora, York will look to bounce back in a big way in the district clash against Hastings on Friday night.
“We always talk about climbing a mountain. When you’re climbing a mountain you going to have to go through a valley, and when that happens it’s important to keep climbing again,” Snodgrass said. “Our kids were really very confident after those first four games, winning some close games and making plays when needed. It’s important to get back on that upward trajectory.”