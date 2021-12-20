Dukes land fourth at Ralston mat invite

RALSTON – The York Dukes had 13 wrestlers in action Friday at the Jim McGrath Invitational in Ralston.

The Dukes crowned one champion when sophomore Seth Erickson won the 170 pound bracket in the championship match over Cole Niemi of Elkhorn South in 45 seconds.

Erickson (11-3) also won his first two matches in pins as he needed 1:34 to get past Dylan Gibson of Bellevue West and 1:47 in his win over Zach Alberts of Omaha Bryan.

The meet champion was Elkhorn South with 174.5 points, second was Omaha Bryan with 158.5 and Bellevue West rounded out the top three teams in the eight school field with 130.5.

The Dukes finished the day with 107.5 points and that earned them a fourth place finish in the predominantly Class A field.

York got second place efforts from Brooks Loosvelt at 152, Keagyn Linden at 182 and Samson Broumley at 220 pounds.

Loosvelt (8-6) earned a shot at the title with a semifinal win over Angel Reyes of Omaha Bryan by pin in 4:36, but lost a major decision to Caden Cororan of Ralston 16-4 in the championship match.