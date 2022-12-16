Dukes knock-off Class C No. 1 dual team Fillmore Central 48-28

YORK - The Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland preseason Class C rankings have the Fillmore Central Panthers as the No. 1 dual team in Class C.

So far this season the Panthers have lived up to the hype as they won the Friend and Osceola invites the first two weekends and also notched dual wins over both Tri-County and Fairbury.

Thursday night Fillmore Central came away empty from the York triangular as Boone Central edged the Panthers 42-34 and the Dukes rolled to a 48-28 win.

York 48, Fillmore Central 28

The Dukes opened the night with a 48-21 win over Boone Central and used a 24-0 run midway through the dual to open some breathing room.

It was much the same against the Panthers as York trailed 6-0 before an 18-0 run put them on top.

Fillmore Central won the first match as Aiden Hinrichs pinned Franklin Musungay in 5:23 at 152 pounds, but York’s Brook Loosvelt at 160 defeated Treven Stassiness 3-2 in one of the best matches of the night.

York’s Dylan Bower picked up a pin over Dominic Harding at 2:44 in the 170-pound match and Seth Erickson made it three wins in a row as he decisioned Jackson Turner in a battle of state-rated wrestlers by the final score of 1-0.

At 195, Keagyn Linden pinned Blake Nun in 1:28, but the Panthers drew even, 18-18, at 220 and 285 with a forfeit and a Markey Hinrichs pin of York’s Kadence Velde in a marquee heavyweight matchup.

The next 18 points went to York as three open weights at 106, 113 and 120 boosted the Duke lead to 36-18 and Fillmore Central never recovered.

At 126 Travis Meyer defeated York’s Emmitt Dirks 16-0, which was followed by a pair of Duke wins by Jackson and Hudson Holoch. Jackson picked up six points the easy way while Holoch earned his on the mat with a pin of Ryan Shram in 1:40.

The final match had defending 138-pound Class C state champion Alexander Schademann for FC up against York senior Kohen Dye. Schademann scored the 18-3 major decision.

“We finished the night with a win against Fillmore Central, score of 48-28. Going into this dual we knew that Fillmore Central is dealing with some injuries and were open at four weights and we were open at one weight. That left us with nine head-to-head matches. Fillmore Central was a very fundamental strong team. They have a couple upperclassmen that are talented wrestlers,” commented York head coach Ryan Johnson. “It was great to see how we would handle that competition and I think our guys did a good job competing hard against those kids. In those matches it allowed us to see what we need to keep improving on, we hope to see those kids down the road in the season and close that gap with those highly talented wrestlers.”

Boone Central 42, Fillmore Central 34

Fillmore Central took a 34-30 lead over the Cardinals when Meyer won his match at 126 pounds with a pin of Talan Stokes at 1:42.

But open weight classes at 132 and 138 for the Panthers secured the win for Boone Central.

The Panthers won three of the first four matches and took a 22-6 lead. Wins came from Schademann at 145, Hinrichs at 152, Stassiness at 160 and Turner at 182.

BC earned wins at 195 and 220 to cut the Panther lead to 22-18 before Markey Hinrichs won by forfeit at heavyweight.

FC was open at 113 and 120, before Meyer’s win at 126 gave the Panthers their last lead.

York will be in Ralston today at 4 p.m. for the Jim McGrath Invitational while the Fillmore Central crew heads to Logan View on Saturday.