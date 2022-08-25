Dukes kick off new football season against Lexington

YORK – A year ago, a junior-heavy roster helped the York Dukes finish 5-5 and return to the Class B state playoffs, where they lost to Elkhorn. Now, they’re back for their senior seasons, meaning the Dukes are deeper and more experienced than they have been for several years.

That experience paid dividends in the offseason, according to head coach Glen Snodgrass.

“The preparation has been easier. Camps have been smooth, weightlifting has been very well-attended, it’s been easier to install our offenses and defenses because kids have played already,” he said. “It’s been a good offseason. We’ve had everything in for quite a while and have just been fine-tuning. It’s always good to have a hard-working, large senior class, which is what we have right now.”

Among the senior contributors – Ryan Seevers at quarterback/defensive back, Garrett Ivey and Austin Phinney at wide receiver/defensive back, Dalton Snodgrass at tight end/linebacker and Kadence Velde, Jude Collingham, Carter Culotta, Damien Tesarek, Clayton Pinneo, Peyton Albers and Jalen Kroger in the trenches.

Running back/linebacker Marshall McCarthy also returns as a senior after missing last season with an injury. He figures to form a solid 1-2 tandem in the backfield with junior Seth Erickson.

With another year of experience among the veteran leaders scattered throughout the lineup, the theme for York this year is “raising the bar.”

“These kids, they’re hungry to improve. They remember what it felt like to lose that game but they also remember what it felt like to have some big wins, have some success and get into the playoffs,” Snodgrass said. “That experience was absolutely valuable for these boys, but they’re excited to raise the bar and they expect a little more this year.”

Even with a more experienced roster than in the past, don’t expect the Dukes to implement a lot of new wrinkles into the playbook this season. There will be some tweaks, but York’s head coach said the focus is on clean play and limiting mistakes.

“I’m trying to keep my game day call sheet smaller than it’s been in the past,” he said. “Sometimes I get so many plays on that thing it’s hard for us to get them all memorized, so I’m trying to pare things back a little bit. I think that, in addition to all the experience we have, hopefully you’ll see a cleaner product out there.”

The first test comes Friday night when Lexington rolls into town. The Minutemen finished 4-6 and reached the postseason a year ago and return a handful of starters on both sides of the ball. Chief among them is senior receiver Jace Carpenter, who caught 32 passes for 556 yards and four touchdowns in 2021.

“Lexington’s a well-coached team and always plays hard,” Snodgrass said. “There’s been years in the past where we’ve had them outmanned, but they still hung right in there and played us tough right down to the end. This year, we definitely don’t have them absolutely outmanned so we’re going to have to play sharp, limit the turnovers and be clean with our offense and defense to get a win.”

Lexington also returns a pair of quarterbacks with at least 80 passing attempts in seniors Daven Naylor and Kaden West. That could create a matchup pitting strength against strength between the Minutemen’s passing attack and a veteran, experienced York secondary.

“They’ve got (Carpenter) listed in a lot of the newspapers as a potential all-state player, but we’ve got a kid like Garrett Ivey – who in my opinion is a potential all-stater too,” Snodgrass said. “It’ll be fun seeing some of those matchups. The strengths might be pretty similar. They have skill players and big linemen, and that’s kind of what we’ve got, so we’ll see how it plays out on the field Friday night.”