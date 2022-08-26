Dukes keep Platteview out of win column with 16-1 win

PLATTEVIEW-The York Dukes improved to 4-1 on the season with a 16-1 road win over 0-6 Platteview on Thursday night.

Of York’s 13 hits, eight went for extra bases, as senior Lauryn Haggadone hammered a pair of home runs. Junior Kynli Combs whacked a double and left the yard once, while sophomore Lauryn Mattox doubled and tripled in the win. Junior Sam McDaniel posted a pair of doubles in the Dukes’ offensive barrage.

Haggadone recorded five RBIs, Combs drove in four and McDaniel and Mattox had two each.

Mattox picked up the win in the circle as she pitched four complete and allowed one run on four hits with nine Ks.

Platteview’s defense committed seven errors leading to several unearned runs.

“Tonight was a great bounce back after Tuesday's loss. We had a great practice Wednesday and it carried over to tonight. All the girls were focused and we had a great day batting,” said York head coach Kent Meyers. “Lauryn Mattox pitched well and Lauryn Haggadone had a great day at the plate. She is getting closer to the school record. We will prepare tomorrow for our quad on Saturday.”

York will host their second quad of the season on Saturday with Douglas County West, Ralston and Hastings St. Cecilia in town for a 10 a.m. first pitch.