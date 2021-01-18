Dukes just seven strong at Northwest Duals

GRAND ISLAND-Most of us couldn’t wait for the calendar to change over to 2021.
For York wrestling head coach Brett Mauler he can’t wait for his team to get healthy again.
Injuries and illness has decimated the York roster the past several weeks and on Saturday at the Northwest Duals that featured one-half of the field ranked in the latest Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association rankings as of January 13, 2021, York took only seven wrestlers to compete.
The Class C No. 1 Aquinas Monarchs rolled to the team title over the Pierce Bluejays 44-21 that came in rated No. 6 in Class B.
Third place went to the Central City rated No. 3 in Class C with a 42-27 win over the Ogallala Indians.
Mauler knew that winning a dual on Saturday with just seven open weight classes, giving your opponents 42 points was going to be nearly impossible, so the focus was elsewhere for the Dukes on Saturday.
“We went into the dual tournament with the goal to win more matches than the other team,” said Mauler. “We only were able to take seven varsity wrestlers as we are banged up pretty good right now. The seven we took competed very well as we were led by Kobe Lyons and Morgan Collingham both going 5-0 on the day. Kaden Lyons and Thomas Ivey were not far behind both putting up 4-1 performances and both getting wins over a ranked wrestler.”
York lost to Aquinas 60-16 in their opening dual; Ogallala scored the 45-25 win over the Dukes; Northwest was a 57-22 winner over York; Hastings who came in rated No. 1 in Class B defeated York 58-21 and in the seventh place match, Elkhorn North was a 42-34 winner, but won just one match as there was a double forfeit at 195 pounds.
York senior and No. 1 rated Kobe Lyons at 160 pounds, capped an amazing week as he went 7-0 with wins over four rated wrestlers, including two in Grand Island.
Lyons (24-0) defeated both Class C No. 1 Cameron Graham of Cross County/Osceola on Thursday at York and No. 6 Carter Springer of Milford. On Saturday he posted an 8-5 win over Class C No. 2 Nolan Eller of Aquinas and a 12-3 win over Northwest’s Austin Cooley rated No. 4 in Class B.
“Kobe Lyons had a great day getting a win over class C No. 2 ranked Eller of David City Aquinas and a dominating win over class B No. 4 Ranked Cooley of Grand Island Northwest 12-3,” Mauler stated. “These wins along with his Thursday night wins over Class C No. 1 ranked Cross County/Osceola’s Graham and No. 6 ranked, Springer of Milford made him NEWrestle's class B top performer of the week.”
Mauler also gave credit to the effort from freshman Morgan Collingham who went 5-0 at 285 pounds.
“I also thought freshman Morgan Collingham had a great day as we bumped him around at 285 and he responded very well,” Mauler added.
“Morgan is making some great improvements in all phases of his wrestling skills and it is starting to show up in the win column.”
The rest of the York wrestlers on the day posted the following records; Thomas Ivey at 126 4-1; Jesus Rodriguez at 120 pounds 2-3; Kaden Lyons at 182 4-1; Seth Erickson at 170 2-3; and Trenton Arndt at 195/220 1-4.
York has a busy week ahead as they travel to the Adams Central Triangular on Thursday night where they will take on the Adams Central Patriots and the Aurora Huskies who are rated No. 9 in Class B duals.
On Friday they will be back in action at the UNK Duals that are held at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Action is slated to get underway at 9 a.m.