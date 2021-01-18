Dukes just seven strong at Northwest Duals

GRAND ISLAND-Most of us couldn’t wait for the calendar to change over to 2021.

For York wrestling head coach Brett Mauler he can’t wait for his team to get healthy again.

Injuries and illness has decimated the York roster the past several weeks and on Saturday at the Northwest Duals that featured one-half of the field ranked in the latest Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association rankings as of January 13, 2021, York took only seven wrestlers to compete.

The Class C No. 1 Aquinas Monarchs rolled to the team title over the Pierce Bluejays 44-21 that came in rated No. 6 in Class B.

Third place went to the Central City rated No. 3 in Class C with a 42-27 win over the Ogallala Indians.

Mauler knew that winning a dual on Saturday with just seven open weight classes, giving your opponents 42 points was going to be nearly impossible, so the focus was elsewhere for the Dukes on Saturday.