Dukes improve to 3-0 with road win at Lexington

LEXINGTON – The York Duke girls’ basketball team, rated No. 3 in Class B according to both the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star, cruised Saturday at Lexington to a 62-28 win over the Minutemaids in Central Conference action.
The Dukes, who won Thursday against No. 10 Waverly, were never threatened as they led 18-7 at the end of the first quarter and 29-14 at the break.
The advantage grew to 45-19 entering the final eight minutes as 10 girls got playing time in the win.
York was led in scoring by Kiersten Portwine with 14 points on 5 of 9 shooting from the floor and that included 4 of 8 on 3-pointers where York finished 8 of 22.
Junior Anna Briggs added 12 points and senior Mattie Pohl was 2 of 3 on 3-point attempts, scored 10 points and had six rebounds. York was charted with 36 rebounds in the game. Senior Masa Scheierman just missed a double-double with eight points and a team high 13 rebounds.
The Dukes were 22 of 58 from the field for 40 percent and they also cashed in 8 of 12 free throws.
Portwine led the defense with five steals and senior Destiny Shepherd, headed to play basketball at Concordia next fall, led the team with six assists.
"We played a very complete game at Lexington. It can be a tough environment to play, but our defense was once again tough, and we shot the ball well,” commented York head coach Matt Kern. “We really emphasized stopping their point guard Sarah Treffer who is one of the top players in the state. We contained her well. Our size and speed bothered them on both ends of the court."
York will be on the road at Aurora on Friday for a 6 p.m. tip-off and then host the Hastings Tigers on Saturday with the game time set for 3:30 p.m.
York (3-0) 18 11 16 17-62
Lexington (1-4) 7 7 5 9- 28