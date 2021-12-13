Dukes improve to 3-0 with road win at Lexington

LEXINGTON – The York Duke girls’ basketball team, rated No. 3 in Class B according to both the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star, cruised Saturday at Lexington to a 62-28 win over the Minutemaids in Central Conference action.

The Dukes, who won Thursday against No. 10 Waverly, were never threatened as they led 18-7 at the end of the first quarter and 29-14 at the break.

The advantage grew to 45-19 entering the final eight minutes as 10 girls got playing time in the win.

York was led in scoring by Kiersten Portwine with 14 points on 5 of 9 shooting from the floor and that included 4 of 8 on 3-pointers where York finished 8 of 22.

Junior Anna Briggs added 12 points and senior Mattie Pohl was 2 of 3 on 3-point attempts, scored 10 points and had six rebounds. York was charted with 36 rebounds in the game. Senior Masa Scheierman just missed a double-double with eight points and a team high 13 rebounds.

The Dukes were 22 of 58 from the field for 40 percent and they also cashed in 8 of 12 free throws.