Dukes host monster volleyball team camp

The Dukes will have to replace 45 percent of their offense, 61 percent of their blocks at the net and also their leading setter who accounted for 520 set assists in 2020. Ericson does have back senior Brynn Hirschfeld who had 445 assists in the Dukes’ two-setter rotation. Ericson said he is not sure yet if they will operate with one or two setters this year.

“Obviously I don’t know yet. It is one of those things we are going to look at and see what is best for us,” Ericson stated. “They know that July is going to be a science experiment and they are going to see a lot of different things.”

Ericson said it will be interesting to see how this year’s juniors mesh with the experience and success that the seniors have had.

“We were talking earlier that this group of seniors knows how to win. So what is going to be fun is to see how the skill set the juniors bring will mold with the seniors and the experiences they have had,” Ericson explained. ““We are really just getting started because we had basketball in June. The girls who don’t play basketball have come in a few times for open gym. Last night at league one girl made the comment it was the first ball she had touched since last year’s state, so some are coming in pretty rusty. We are very early into this summer.”