Dukes host monster volleyball team camp

YORK - The York Dukes volleyball team started its summer workouts on Wednesday as they hosted 17 other schools at their team camp.
Games were played at both York High School in the main and the auxiliary gym and also York Middle School where two courts were set up.
The Dukes are coming off a 27-9 record and an appearance in the 2020 Class B State Volleyball Tournament in November where they lost in the first round to Elkhorn. That game also signified the end of four senior careers.
York will have to replace a lot of firepower and experience, but the team does return South Dakota State recruit senior Masa Scheierman. During her junior season she blasted 516 kills, had 307 digs and scored 38 ace serves. All of those numbers were first on the team. She also recorded 54 blocks which was third on the team.
Sixth year head coach Chris Ericson said there are some questions still to be answered and work to be done before the season gets underway.
“We graduated four girls who were all 5-10 and taller so that will make a pretty visible impact. The underclassmen we have coming up have a lot of different aspects to offer. Quickness and just their competiveness alone will really kind of push them and we have multiple girls fighting for spots,” Ericson said. “I think the inter-squad competition is going to make us better. We will just have to see how quickly this unit is able to jell and that will be one of the biggest things that I will be looking for. Replacing that much talent and experience with two, three and four year starters and getting everybody comfortable with each other is going to be one of the challenges.”
The Dukes will have to replace 45 percent of their offense, 61 percent of their blocks at the net and also their leading setter who accounted for 520 set assists in 2020. Ericson does have back senior Brynn Hirschfeld who had 445 assists in the Dukes’ two-setter rotation. Ericson said he is not sure yet if they will operate with one or two setters this year.
“Obviously I don’t know yet. It is one of those things we are going to look at and see what is best for us,” Ericson stated. “They know that July is going to be a science experiment and they are going to see a lot of different things.”
Ericson said it will be interesting to see how this year’s juniors mesh with the experience and success that the seniors have had.
“We were talking earlier that this group of seniors knows how to win. So what is going to be fun is to see how the skill set the juniors bring will mold with the seniors and the experiences they have had,” Ericson explained. ““We are really just getting started because we had basketball in June. The girls who don’t play basketball have come in a few times for open gym. Last night at league one girl made the comment it was the first ball she had touched since last year’s state, so some are coming in pretty rusty. We are very early into this summer.”
The Dukes will leave for Ogallala on Sunday for three days. They will be in Kearney at UNK for their team camp in mid-July and back to Kearney for the Top 10 Camp at Kearney Catholic in late July. York also plays league on Monday nights at Centennial.
“Sunday we will leave for Ogallala and go out there and play 21-22 games over three days. So that will give us a lot of opportunity to try things,” Ericson pointed out. “We will go to UNK July 23-24 for their team camp and the then we have the Nebraska Top 10 Camp at Kearney Catholic the 29th and 30th of July. We will also have nine open gyms where we will come in and just work on us and work on things and break things down. End of the day the biggest thing this team needs is more time together.
“I think the biggest thing for us right now is confidence. Just the girls being confident that haven’t been in a starting rotation to know that they can come in and contribute and we don’t have to be a one person show,” Ericson said. “Just to see the girls being able to build and lean on each other and help each other build that confidence in one another.”
Local teams at the camp other than York included; Hampton, Centennial, McCool Junction and Heartland.