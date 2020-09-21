Dukes host five teams at Yorkfest Invite, take third

YORK – The Dukes tennis team was finally able host its annual Yorkfest Invite on Monday at various locations around York after the original date of Sept. 11 was washed out due to inclement weather.
York welcomed five teams, including the McCook Bison, who York head coach Dan Malleck knew had a talented squad.
“We knew that McCook was the favorite coming into the meet and they really do have a solid team,” he said.
The Bison flexed their muscles on Monday and won the invite with 25 points, edging runner-up Beatrice (21) and the third-place Dukes (18).
“We were shooting for a second or higher finish and we needed one more match to go our way to get that done,” Malleck said.
At No. 1 doubles, York’s team of Emmett Heiss and Caleb Sahling went 4-1 and finished their day taking down McCook’s Mason Michaelis and Evan Humphrey 9-7, which gave them a three-way tie for first place and eight team points.
At No. 1 singles, York’s Drew Hammer started 3-0 with shut out wins over Holdrege and Elkhorn and an 8-2 victory over Beatrice. But he faced two tough opponents for his final two matches and dropped both, 8-4 to Waverly’s Hogan Wingrove and 8-5 to McCook’s Isaac Hinze.
Hinze came into Monday undefeated but Hammer gave him a scare – the match was tied at 5 before Hinze pulled away.
Both of York’s No. 2 singles (Eric Yim) and No. 2 doubles (Andrew Sahling and Andrew Baldridge) went 2-3 at the invite and picked up two points each.
Yim’s victories were 8-1 over Holdrege’s Malachai Connell and 8-3 over Waverly’s Zac Hartman. Andrew Sahling and Baldridge took down Elkhorn 8-2 and Waverly 8-3.
“We were able to get a couple of wins at No. 2 singles and doubles, but we’re going to need those guys to do more damage down the road,” Malleck said.
York will be back in action Thursday at the Waverly Invite at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.
“Overall, I saw enough good things today to be optimistic about the upcoming few weeks," Malleck said.
Team scores: 1. McCook 25; 2. Beatrice 21; 3. York 18; 4. Waverly 10; 5. Elkhorn 9; 6. Holdrege 5.
Yorkfest Tennis Invite (1).JPG
Yorkfest Tennis Invite (2).JPG
Yorkfest Tennis Invite (3).JPG
Yorkfest Tennis Invite (4).JPG
Yorkfest Tennis Invite (5).JPG
Yorkfest Tennis Invite (6).JPG
Yorkfest Tennis Invite (7).JPG
Yorkfest Tennis Invite (8).JPG
Yorkfest Tennis Invite (9).JPG
Yorkfest Tennis Invite (10).JPG
Yorkfest Tennis Invite (11).JPG
Yorkfest Tennis Invite (12).JPG
