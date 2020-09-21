Dukes host five teams at Yorkfest Invite, take third

YORK – The Dukes tennis team was finally able host its annual Yorkfest Invite on Monday at various locations around York after the original date of Sept. 11 was washed out due to inclement weather.

York welcomed five teams, including the McCook Bison, who York head coach Dan Malleck knew had a talented squad.

“We knew that McCook was the favorite coming into the meet and they really do have a solid team,” he said.

The Bison flexed their muscles on Monday and won the invite with 25 points, edging runner-up Beatrice (21) and the third-place Dukes (18).

“We were shooting for a second or higher finish and we needed one more match to go our way to get that done,” Malleck said.

At No. 1 doubles, York’s team of Emmett Heiss and Caleb Sahling went 4-1 and finished their day taking down McCook’s Mason Michaelis and Evan Humphrey 9-7, which gave them a three-way tie for first place and eight team points.

At No. 1 singles, York’s Drew Hammer started 3-0 with shut out wins over Holdrege and Elkhorn and an 8-2 victory over Beatrice. But he faced two tough opponents for his final two matches and dropped both, 8-4 to Waverly’s Hogan Wingrove and 8-5 to McCook’s Isaac Hinze.