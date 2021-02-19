Dukes host Blair in B-5 District final

YORK-Last year the York Dukes hosted the Norris Titans in the district final and the Norris girls negated the Duke’s strength and that was their height and length.

That will not be an issue this year as York (19-3) will have the height and length advantage over the Blair Bears, but may have another issue to contend with.

Blair will be in town Saturday for the B-5 District final at the Duke Dome, with the winner headed to Lincoln for the Nebraska Girls State Basketball Championships the first week of March.

What Blair may lack in height and length, they will make up for with pressure and a guard oriented team that will keep the Duke’s defense on their toes.

York will also need to find the Bears three-point shooters, who York head coach Matt Kern said are a big part of their offense.

“Blair is a very athletic, guard oriented team. They aren't as big as some teams we have seen, but they have multiple guards that are extremely quick and very good three point shooters,” Kern Said. “They will challenge us with the drive and their shooters. Defensively they are a high pressure man to man team. They try to make opposing teams with intense man pressure.”