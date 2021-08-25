Dukes hope to 'two-peat' in football openers vs. Crete

YORK - York head coach Glen Snodgrass said one of things that has impressed him this season so far has been the football IQ of the team.
The 2021 high school football season for York will get underway Friday night when the Dukes host the Crete Cardinals at East Hill Field.
Last year York traveled to Crete and came home with one of their three wins by the final score of 35-6.
The Cardinals return a few playmakers from their 2021 team that will try to stretch the York defense with their options.
“They have two experienced kids in their backfield that gave us a few problems last year,” said Snodgrass. “They are running different types of options and it will be important that we know where the ball is and stay home on defense. As good as their quarterback is they have a running back who might be even more explosive than the quarterback.”
Crete senior quarterback Braden Schmeckpeper had just 47 yards on 16 carries last year, while senior running back Isaac Kracl had 12 carries for 46 yards. Kracl finished with 701 yards rushing in 2020 and Schmeckpeper added 396.
The Cardinals only hit 42 percent of their passes and Schmeckpeper was 6 of 11 for 76 yards against the Dukes last year.
On the York side, Snodgrass will go with 150 pound junior Ryan Seevers at quarterback in what will be his first varsity start.
He will be joined in the backfield by senior Marley Jensen and sophomore Seth Erickson.
“Ryan does a good job of recognizing defenses or if someone is out of place. He has as good of football smarts than we have had for a while,” Snodgrass added. “I think we are going to keep it simple just because we made some wholesale changes on offense, play calling and blocking. We have been pretty careful at practices with the heat, but this team has really shown some toughness and that is one of the things that has impressed me about them.”
Snodgrass said the defense was solid at the summer camps and they should be a tough group to go against.
“I don’t think that anyone got the ball in the end zone against us at summer camp. The defense is pretty tough and a little bit ahead of the offense, just because of the changes,” Snodgrass stated. “With a small senior class, depth will be a concern and we will need to stay away from injuries.”
Snodgrass said this is the first time underclassmen have been selected as captains.
“I would say the leaders of the team are both Marley Jensen and Joel Jensen, but a lot of other kids have also stepped up,” the coach said. “I am very happy with what I have seen and the kids are ready to get at it.”
The kick-off is slated for Friday night at 7 p.m.