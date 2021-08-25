Dukes hope to 'two-peat' in football openers vs. Crete

He will be joined in the backfield by senior Marley Jensen and sophomore Seth Erickson.

“Ryan does a good job of recognizing defenses or if someone is out of place. He has as good of football smarts than we have had for a while,” Snodgrass added. “I think we are going to keep it simple just because we made some wholesale changes on offense, play calling and blocking. We have been pretty careful at practices with the heat, but this team has really shown some toughness and that is one of the things that has impressed me about them.”

Snodgrass said the defense was solid at the summer camps and they should be a tough group to go against.

“I don’t think that anyone got the ball in the end zone against us at summer camp. The defense is pretty tough and a little bit ahead of the offense, just because of the changes,” Snodgrass stated. “With a small senior class, depth will be a concern and we will need to stay away from injuries.”

Snodgrass said this is the first time underclassmen have been selected as captains.

“I would say the leaders of the team are both Marley Jensen and Joel Jensen, but a lot of other kids have also stepped up,” the coach said. “I am very happy with what I have seen and the kids are ready to get at it.”