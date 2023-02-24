YORK – When the Blair Bears came to York the last time, which was in February of 2021 for the district championship, they were 13-8 and the Dukes were 19-3.

York is 19-3 and rated as the No. 3 team in the Class B state rankings and Blair comes in with a record of 14-9 as the two teams will battle Saturday at 1 p.m. for one of the eight golden tickets to the Class B State Girls Basketball Championships.

That is not where the similarities end however as York head coach Matt Kern says the Bears and the Dukes are a lot alike in other ways.

“Blair is similar to us in that they have a number of players capable of scoring on any given night. They also like to shoot a lot from the 3-point line,” said Kern. “They aren't overly tall, but they play incredibly hard man-to-man defense and they attack the glass. We will have to box-out well and rotate properly on defense.”

Even the numbers, when crunched, are a lot alike.

The Bears average 43.7 points per game and defensively give up 34.6. York puts up 43.4 points and defensively holds teams to 31.5.

The teams have five common opponents. They have both played Ralston, Waverly, Norris, Elkhorn and Seward. Blair has lost twice to Waverly and Norris with one loss to Seward.

York’s only losses have come to C1 No. 2 Adams Central two times and Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North.

The teams are balanced offensively with several players who can step up and score.

Blair is led in scoring by sophomore Addie Sullivan who averages 12.0 points, followed by senior Kaitlyn Johnson who puts up 9.8.

York’s leading scorer is junior Kiersten Portwine who averages 9.2 and sophomore Chloe Koch who scores at an 8.7 points per game clip.

Blair, which started the season 8-1, has only two girls in the line-up that have played in all 23 games this season. They are Sullivan and junior Joslyn Policky who averages just under eight points a night.

“They play a lot of the same teams we do. They are well coached and have been a successful program in Class B the last few years. Much like when we played them two years ago in the district final, they have dealt with girls missing games due to injury and other reasons,” explained Kern. “When they have everyone in their lineup, they are capable of playing with most teams in the state.”

Kern said playing at home is right where the Dukes want to be.

“We love playing in the Duke Dome. We have defended it well for a number of years. We like the comfort of our gym and like to shoot at home,” Kern said. “We look forward to hosting a district final and playing in front of the Duke faithful.”

The Class B portion of the state tournament will start on Thursday, March 2 with all of the games in Class B played at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. Game times for the Class B matchups based on seeds will be at 1:30, 3:15, 6, and 7:45 p.m.