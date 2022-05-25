Dukes hold on for third at Class B State Golf Championship

Seevers bounces back with a 74 and medals with a tie for seventh

SCOTTSBLUFF - While eastern Nebraska was dealing with rain, wind and cooler temperatures on Wednesday, the weather situation out west in Scottsbluff was much different.

The Class B golfers at the Scottsbluff Country Club were greeted by 72 degree temperatures and light winds, perfect golf weather for the 70-man field.

York went into the final day of the 2022 season in third place in the team race and head coach Dan Malleck knew his team would have to put up their best performance of the season and probably need a little help from the teams in front of them.

It didn’t quite work out that way for the Dukes as the Norris Titans combined to shoot a team score of 294, 10 strokes better than their Tuesday score. Norris finished with a team score of 598, 29 strokes clear of second place Omaha Skutt Catholic and 48 clear of the third place Dukes.

Mount Michael Benedictine was fourth and rounding out the top five were the host Scottsbluff Bearcats.

"Yesterday's round gave us a chance but we had to come out on fire and Norris had to falter. Neither one of those things happened but the guys recovered well enough to finish ahead of Mt. Michael and Scottsbluff for a third place finish,” commented York head coach Dan Malleck. “That Norris team is special and Skutt had their top guy go low both days which made them hard to catch.”

First day leader William Mullin from Omaha Skutt defeated Mount Michael Benedictine’s Jacob Goertz on the first playoff hole to claim the individual championship.

Norris Titan golfer Logan Thurber was third and Norris’ Carson Thurber and Beatrice’s Treyton Baehr tied for fourth place.

Duke junior Ryan Seevers was two-under at one time on Wednesday and ended his round with a 74 for a two-day total of 153 and a tie for seventh.

The rest of the Dukes scoring came from sophomore Emmanuel Jensen who fired an 84 to go with his 77 on the first day for 17th place and senior Marley Jensen had rounds of 79-85 and ended his high school career in a tie for 19th place.

Sophomore Elijah Jensen finished in a tie for 44th with rounds of 81 and 95, while senior Joel Jensen cut five strokes off his opening day score and finished in a tie for 49th.

“Ryan opened with a two-under par 34 on his first nine and was able to get it in the house with a 74 which gave him a top 10 in back-to-back years,” added Malleck. “The boys are disappointed that they weren't able to put more pressure on Norris, but finishing third out of 48 teams in the state is a is something that I think they will appreciate when they look back some day. Our two seniors (Joel and Marley) gave us so much the last four years and we will certainly miss them in our program."

The Dukes return a strong core for next season and a junior varsity team that will add to York’s depth for the 2023 season.

Team scores-1.Norris 598, 2.Omaha Skutt Catholic 627, 3.York 646, 4.Mount Michael Benedictine 646, 5.Scottsbluff 651, 6.Omaha Concordia 666, 7.Elkhorn North 678, 8.Minden 691, 9.Ogallala 692, 10.Columbus Lakeview 698, 11.McCook 722, 12.Wayne 751.