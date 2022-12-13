Dukes hit the lanes in Norfolk

NORFOLK – The York Dukes took to the lanes for the first time this season in Norfolk, where they competed in a 12-team tournament hosted by Boone Central.

On the boys side, the Dukes found some major success early as they sat in first place at the conclusion of the three traditional individual games. York bowlers accounted for half the top six of the individual standings in terms of total pinfall. Schuyler Handy (634 pins), Kennan Dirks (628) and Parker Friedrichsen (625) took fourth, fifth and sixth place, respectively.

Handy bowled the Dukes’ top individual game with a 253, while Dirks’ top score was a 247 and Friedrichsen bowled a high of 228. Landon McConnell also rolled a 232 for York during the individual games.

York earned a first-round bye in the championship bracket utilizing the best-of-five Baker format, then picked up 3-1 wins over Howells-Dodge and Omaha Burke in the quarter and semifinals, respectively. In the finals against Northwest, both teams stood deadlocked at two games apiece to force a decisive fifth game. In a tight game, the Vikings eventually pulled out a 199-193 win as the Dukes claimed runner-up in the first tournament of the year.

The York girls were also in action in Norfolk, placing 11th. Skylar Huber (324), Lily Kowalski (312) and Leah Davis (269) turned in the best individual three-game series for the Dukes. Trinity McConnell rolled a 146 for York’s best individual score, while Huber bowled a 115 and Kowalski notched a 111.