Dukes hit a softball buzz saw in Hastings

YORK – The York softball team faced a stiff test Tuesday night as undefeated Hastings rolled into town. The Dukes battled until the end, but the Tigers – ranked No. 2 in Class B and third in the state by the Omaha World-Herald – notched 12 hits to fuel a 12-0 shutout victory.

“They’re one of the best teams in the state,” head coach Kent Meyers said. “We were hoping we could hang with them a little bit better, but I’m really proud of what we did do. We’ll get better. That’s the teams we have to play to get better.”

Freshman Lauryn Mattox got the start in the circle for the Dukes and retired the first two batters of the game. A pair of singles drove in the first Hastings run, but Mattox induced a ground out to end the inning and strand runners on the corners.

Hastings worked around Lauryn Haggadone’s leadoff walk to keep York off the board in the bottom of the first and then broke the game open in the second, scoring four runs on five hits. Haggadone entered in relief and allowed a fifth run on a wild pitch, but she got out of the inning without any further damage.

York got a runner into scoring position in the bottom of the second when Jami Hoblyn raced to second base on a Hastings error, but a strikeout ended the inning.