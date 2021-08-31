Dukes hit a softball buzz saw in Hastings

YORK – The York softball team faced a stiff test Tuesday night as undefeated Hastings rolled into town. The Dukes battled until the end, but the Tigers – ranked No. 2 in Class B and third in the state by the Omaha World-Herald – notched 12 hits to fuel a 12-0 shutout victory.
“They’re one of the best teams in the state,” head coach Kent Meyers said. “We were hoping we could hang with them a little bit better, but I’m really proud of what we did do. We’ll get better. That’s the teams we have to play to get better.”
Freshman Lauryn Mattox got the start in the circle for the Dukes and retired the first two batters of the game. A pair of singles drove in the first Hastings run, but Mattox induced a ground out to end the inning and strand runners on the corners.
Hastings worked around Lauryn Haggadone’s leadoff walk to keep York off the board in the bottom of the first and then broke the game open in the second, scoring four runs on five hits. Haggadone entered in relief and allowed a fifth run on a wild pitch, but she got out of the inning without any further damage.
York got a runner into scoring position in the bottom of the second when Jami Hoblyn raced to second base on a Hastings error, but a strikeout ended the inning.
Haggadone beaned Emma Synek to lead off the top of the third, but catcher Mattie Pohl fired a strike to Mattox to catch Synek as she tried to steal second. With two outs, the Tigers added to their lead as Kaelan Schultz launched a ball well over the left-field wall for a three-run blast.
York went down in order in the bottom of the third, and Hastings scored three more in the top of the fourth to extend the lead to 12-0.
The Dukes didn’t go down quietly in the bottom of the fourth, however. Pohl singled to center field to lead off the inning for York’s first hit of the game. With one out, Mattox laced a single back up the middle and Cori Combs drew a walk on a full count to load the bases.
After a strikeout, Baylie Holthus made solid contact on a drive into center field, but the ball found the fielder’s glove just shy of the wall to end the game.
Faith Molina earned the win for Hastings, pitching three scoreless innings while allowing no hits and a walk with five strikeouts.
Mattox took the loss for York, as the freshman allowed six runs on eight hits and a walk with five strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings. Haggadone pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief, allowing five runs on three hits and three walks with a strikeout. Sam McDaniel also pitched an inning in relief and allowed a run on one hit.
The Dukes played a clean game defensively, but the Tigers racked up all 12 runs on 12 hits.
“We knew we were going to have to pitch all three pitchers to try and confuse them on speeds, and they hit rockets,” Meyers said. “They’re a very well-coached, very deep team.”