Dukes hit 10 3-pointers in 57-33 win at Holdrege

HOLDREGE-York head coach Matt Kern said after Friday night’s 24-point win at Holdrege, “When we shoot the ball well we are a very dangerous team.”

The Dukes hit 45 percent from the field and 40 percent on 3-point shots as they defeated the Holdrege Dusters 57-33 in girls Central Conference regular season play.

Just last Saturday the Dukes needed OT to defeat the Dusters in the third place game 57-51 during the conference tournament in Aurora.

On Friday night the Dukes jumped to a 14-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and went to the half with an 11-point 25-14 lead.

York put the game away in the third quarter with a 20-8 scoring run.

Kern said that last week the Dusters were able penetrate on the drive and this week’s defensive plan was focused on stopping that.

“We really focused this week om improving our defense p0sitioning after Holdrege hurt us off the dribble last week at conference. The girls did a much better job in our game on Friday night,” Kern stated. “We limited their touches in the paint and drives to the hoop. It was a great team win. Offensively we shot the ball much better connecting on 10 3-point shots.”