Dukes height and length too much for Lexington

YORK-With the tallest girl on the court for the Lexington Minutemaids being 5 foot 9 inches, it was inevitable that York’s height and length would eventually take over in Saturday’s Central Conference match-up at the Dukes Dome.

At the half, Lexington was only down 19-13 on the boards, but in the second half that all changed as the Dukes finished with 41-24 advantage on the glass leading to second and third opportunities offensively in York’s 75-45 win.

Both team’s were low in numbers as the Dukes suited up 10 for the varsity contest and Lexington had just eight players.

York led 18-11 at the end of the first quarter, but Lexington’s 5-foot 9 inch senior Klair Fagot was called for her third foul with just 37 seconds having elapsed in the second quarter and that was a huge loss for the Minutemaids.

In the first quarter it was junior Destiny Shepherd scoring eight of her 17 points and Maddie Portwine also had eight of her game high 23.

In the third quarter, 6-foot 1-inch junior Masa Scheierman was unstoppable knocking down eight of her 17 points and controlling the glass in the process.