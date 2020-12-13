 Skip to main content
Dukes height and length too much for Lexington
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

York’s second, third and fourth chances on the glass one big difference

Masa Scheierman, York G BB

York junior Masa Scheierman (3) scored 13 of her 17 points over the second and third quarters on Saturday as she dominated the paint in the Dukes 75-45 win over Lexington.

 Ken Kush/York News-Times

YORK-With the tallest girl on the court for the Lexington Minutemaids being 5 foot 9 inches, it was inevitable that York’s height and length would eventually take over in Saturday’s Central Conference match-up at the Dukes Dome.

At the half, Lexington was only down 19-13 on the boards, but in the second half that all changed as the Dukes finished with 41-24 advantage on the glass leading to second and third opportunities offensively in York’s 75-45 win.

Both team’s were low in numbers as the Dukes suited up 10 for the varsity contest and Lexington had just eight players.

Maddie Portwine York Dukes G BB

York senior Maddie Portwine knocked down a pair of three pointers and led the Class B No. 2 York Dukes with 23 points in York’s 30-point win over the Lexington Minutemaids on Saturday afternoon at the Duke Dome.

York led 18-11 at the end of the first quarter, but Lexington’s 5-foot 9 inch senior Klair Fagot was called for her third foul with just 37 seconds having elapsed in the second quarter and that was a huge loss for the Minutemaids.

In the first quarter it was junior Destiny Shepherd scoring eight of her 17 points and Maddie Portwine also had eight of her game high 23.

Destiny Shepherd, York g Bb

The Dukes 5-foot 5 inch junior guard Destiny Shepherd had a huge first half as she sank two three-pointers and scored 12 of her 17 points in the first half as the Dukes built a 33-19 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, 6-foot 1-inch junior Masa Scheierman was unstoppable knocking down eight of her 17 points and controlling the glass in the process.

York fired up 67 shots in the win with 30 finding the mark and that included 7 of 20 from behind the 3-point arc. The Dukes were 8 of 11 at the free throw line.

Lexington was 8 of 25 at the break and things didn’t get much better in the second half as they were 8 of 24 and finished 16 of 49.

The Minutemaids missed their first eight 3-point shots, but did knock down 3 of 4 in the fourth quarter and finished 3 of 12.

York turned the ball over 15 times to just 13 for Lexington.

The Dukes will get their first true test of the year on Tuesday night when the Class B No. 3 Elkhorn Antlers make the trip to York.

Lexington (2-3) 11 8 11 15- 45

York (2-0) 18 15 27 15- 75

LEX (45)-Rowe 4, Fagot 8, Garcia 2, Smith 5, Trefler 19, Sutton 4, Barraza 3. Totals-16-49 (3-12) 10-19 45.

York (75)-Hirschfeld 5, Scheierman 17, Portwine 3, Shepherd 17, Portwine 23, Cast 4, Loosvelt 4, Burke 2. Totals-30-67 (7-20) 8-11 75.

