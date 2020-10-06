Dukes headed west to state golf in Gering

Miller called Tuesday’s win a team effort which took all five girls to get done.

“It was a very competitive day and I knew the scores would be lower than they were on Friday in Holdrege,” said Miller. “Our score of 380 was just enough to take the District title and all five girls played a part in that result.”

York’s Abigail York carded rounds of 47-48 for a 95 and an eighth place finish; Rylie Krause came in at 99 (49-50) and Kirsten Fike and Piper Fernau ended their day with scores of 100 and 101 respectively.

“Abby was very consistent again with similar front and back nine scores which helps take the pressure off of Riley's game. I was pleased with Rylie Krause and Piper Fernau as they posted scores around 100,” Miller added. “Kirsten finished in the last group and was able to give us just enough to edge GINW by one stroke.”

Adams Central’s Sidney O’Dey was second with a 90; third went to Lalaina Fry of Northwest; fourth place was Hailey Schuster of Northwest and rounding out the top five was Natalie Brandt of Hastings.

Miller was quick to give a lot of the credit for the team’s success to the volunteer coaches for having the girls ready to play.