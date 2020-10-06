Dukes headed west to state golf in Gering

GRAND ISLAND - When the season started York girls golf head coach Josh Miller said that his team had some unfinished business to take care of.
“This group is looking forward to getting back on the course after how we ended the season in 2019,” Miller said in his interview for the York News-Times Fall Sports Preview. “We have some unfinished business, and if we do our part it will be a fun season.”
The last two times out the Dukes have produced team championships at the Central Conference meet in Holdrege last Friday and on Tuesday their team score of 380 earned them the district championship at the Jackrabbit Run Golf Course in Grand Island by one stroke over Northwest in the B-3 District Meet.
Senior Rylee Stuhr won her second tournament in less than a week. Stuhr led the way with an 86, a 44 on the front nine and a 42 on the backside.
York will join second place Northwest (381) and third place Seward (389) in Gering at Monument Shadows Golf Course next week for the Class B State Golf Championships on Monday, Oct. 12 and Tuesday, Oct. 13.
The Scottsbluff Country Club had originally been scheduled to host but due to unforeseen issues Gering will now host with the tournament returning to Scottsbluff in 2021.
York traveled to the Scottsbluff Invite earlier this year and it was only a few days after that match that it was announced the tournament was being moved.
Miller called Tuesday’s win a team effort which took all five girls to get done.
“It was a very competitive day and I knew the scores would be lower than they were on Friday in Holdrege,” said Miller. “Our score of 380 was just enough to take the District title and all five girls played a part in that result.”
York’s Abigail York carded rounds of 47-48 for a 95 and an eighth place finish; Rylie Krause came in at 99 (49-50) and Kirsten Fike and Piper Fernau ended their day with scores of 100 and 101 respectively.
“Abby was very consistent again with similar front and back nine scores which helps take the pressure off of Riley's game. I was pleased with Rylie Krause and Piper Fernau as they posted scores around 100,” Miller added. “Kirsten finished in the last group and was able to give us just enough to edge GINW by one stroke.”
Adams Central’s Sidney O’Dey was second with a 90; third went to Lalaina Fry of Northwest; fourth place was Hailey Schuster of Northwest and rounding out the top five was Natalie Brandt of Hastings.
Miller was quick to give a lot of the credit for the team’s success to the volunteer coaches for having the girls ready to play.
“This group is the first to win the Conference and District championship in the same year since 2004! A lot of credit goes to our volunteer coaches Matt Fike and Barry Redfern for getting this team prepared every week,” Miller said. “They are a big part of our success and have been for years. This is our sixth straight trip to the postseason and we are looking forward to competing at State Golf in Gering next week and will start those preparations tomorrow!”
Team scoring-1.York 380; 2.Northwest 381; 3.Seward 389; 4.Hastings 397; 5.Aurora 408; 6.Columbus Lakeview 417; 7.Schuyler 422; 8.Adams Central NTS
