Dukes head to Minden to meet toughest district wrestling field in Class B

MINDEN – The 2022 Class B-3 District Wrestling Tournament will open today at Minden High School with matches getting underway at 3 p.m.
This is a loaded field with No. 2 Hastings, No. 3 Blair, No. 4 Omaha Skutt, No. 11 Pierce and dual ranked teams from Minden and Columbus Lakeview who come in at No. 7 and No. 8.
Each of the brackets with the exception of the upper weights (182-285) come in with three to four ranked wrestlers in each weight class.
There is a total of seven wrestlers currently ranked No. 1 in each of their respective brackets. There are 43 wrestlers who come in ranked in the NE Wrestle Top 10.
Those who are rated No. 1 include; Hudson Loges of Blair at 106, Braiden Kort of Hastings at 126, Zach Ourada of Omaha Skutt Catholic at 132, Wahoo’s Malachi Bordovsky at 138, Adams Kruse of Omaha Skutt at 145, Landon Weidner of Hastings at 152 and Jeff Samuelson of Hastings at 160 pounds.
York head coach Brett Mauler said this is the toughest district in the state of Nebraska.
“According to Huskermat and NE Wrestle, we are in the toughest district in the state of Nebraska,” Mauler commented. “We will see No. 2 Hastings, No. 3 Blair, No. 4 Omaha Skutt Catholic, No. 11 Pierce, and Minden and Columbus Lakeview who are ranked No. 7 and No. 8 in the duals. Several brackets have four to five ranked wrestlers.”
The most overloaded weight classes that feature several rated wrestlers are at 132 and 138 with five ranked grapplers in each; 145, 152, 160 and 170 have four top 10 wrestlers vying for four spots.
Mauler said top six seeds will go to sophomore Seth Erickson (35-9) and rated No. 7 at 170, freshman Keagyn Linden (24-12) at 182 pounds, junior Peyton Albers (14-11) at 195 and heavyweight and No. 10 rated Kadence Velde with a record of 28-7.
“We are going to have to beat some very good dudes to qualify. Former head coach (Chad) Mattox and I were talking and he said this is the toughest district York has been in in the 12 years he has been here,” Mauler added. “This year has been a challenge with the team being so youthful but we are going into districts a lot better than where we were three months ago and our guys are going to fight no matter what the outcome.”
The Nebraska State Wrestling Championships get underway Thursday, February 17 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha with matches in both Class B and C opening the day at 9:30 a.m. Classes A and D will follow starting at 4 p.m.
Field of teams listed to compete at the B-3;Blair, Columbus Lakeview, Crete, Elkhorn, Hastings, Minden, Norris, Omaha Skutt Catholic, Pierce, Schuyler, Wahoo and York.