Dukes head to Minden to meet toughest district wrestling field in Class B

MINDEN – The 2022 Class B-3 District Wrestling Tournament will open today at Minden High School with matches getting underway at 3 p.m.

This is a loaded field with No. 2 Hastings, No. 3 Blair, No. 4 Omaha Skutt, No. 11 Pierce and dual ranked teams from Minden and Columbus Lakeview who come in at No. 7 and No. 8.

Each of the brackets with the exception of the upper weights (182-285) come in with three to four ranked wrestlers in each weight class.

There is a total of seven wrestlers currently ranked No. 1 in each of their respective brackets. There are 43 wrestlers who come in ranked in the NE Wrestle Top 10.

Those who are rated No. 1 include; Hudson Loges of Blair at 106, Braiden Kort of Hastings at 126, Zach Ourada of Omaha Skutt Catholic at 132, Wahoo’s Malachi Bordovsky at 138, Adams Kruse of Omaha Skutt at 145, Landon Weidner of Hastings at 152 and Jeff Samuelson of Hastings at 160 pounds.

York head coach Brett Mauler said this is the toughest district in the state of Nebraska.